I received three telephone calls this week both of which prompted me to grab my fishing pole and head to a particular lake and two streams. The first area resident reported that trout fishing is great at Twin Lakes Park, upper and lower lakes. He primarily caught trout on small spinners.
When Latrobe’s Steve Gordon called my land line, he couldn’t help but show excitement as he reported he hauled in an 18-to-20-inch trout on a small rainbow Kastmaster. The fish was a surprise, the lure wasn’t. Two years ago, Steve and I settled into a two-month agreement with the manufacturer whereby if I supplied pictures of lures in the mouths of these aquatic species, in turn it would send me up to $100 worth of lures. It didn’t take long for us to catch rainbow trout by the dozens with as many lures as they could produce.
We picked one place at Keystone State Park Lake. The trick to catching fish is knowing where the channels lie. Also, when it comes to stocked fish is knowing where the fish were deposited into the water. With trout recently dumped into area waters between Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, ask fellow anglers in case you may not know where the truckload of fish was emptied. Anglers are talkers. If they don’t know, they may have heard where the big one got away.
I don’t get too many calls from fly fishers. A resident from Derbytown stated that he had wandered along some streams he had heard about, but never fished them. Recently, he gave them a try. The first was Furnace Run. When he mentioned that body of water, I had to laugh. When I moved in with my parents back in the early 70’s, that was the first body of water I fished. Not only was it a wonderful experience, but I always came home with a meal.
A matter of fact, when I had my bait shop, a local angler entered my shop one afternoon. He exclaimed, “If you take a picture of me holding this fish, I will give it to you, and you can eat it for dinner!” A tiger trout, caught at Kingston Dam, measured in the proximity of 20-inches. Instead of killing this beautiful fish, I acclimated to the water in my minnow tank and left it there to consume my minnows for two weeks.
I then hired a friend who helped me transport it to Furnace Run to give it a new home. Since I had lived not far from the stream, I knew exactly where to set it free. I even deposited some minnows near by in case it got hungry. How much longer that fish lived, I’ll never know. But giving it a second chance did wonders for me!
This same gentleman asked if I had ever fished the Loyalhanna Creek behind Idlewild Creek. Replying to the negative, he spoke highly of the stream. I could tell he had found a new fishing hole that he may revisit time and time again.
***
Because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and with concern for the safety of agency staff and the general public, access will be highly restricted at the Southwest Region’s three bear check stations this fall.
The Southwest Region Office check station, located in Westmoreland County, will be completely closed to the general public; there is simply no way to comply with social distancing protocols at this location. Only successful hunters will be granted access in order to have their bears processed and tagged.
Southwest Region Director Thomas A. Fazi stated, “It is unfortunate the pandemic has left us with the need to be so restrictive because we know how much folks enjoy viewing the bruins brought in from our woodlands. But in the interest of everyone’s safety, we are left with no other choice. We hope to allow public access again next year.”
