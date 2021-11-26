Hunters: Consider HSH —
Most hunters by now should be familiar with those three letters. They’ve been around since 1991. This year Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) is observing its 30th anniversary, and officials are looking for more processors and sponsors. It is a venison donation program. It has coordinated the processing and distribution of donated deer meat and wild game from hunters and municipal herd reduction sources to hungry people throughout Pennsylvania. With an increase in hunters last year, HSH set a record for venison harvesting 4,896 animals providing 190,302 pounds of meat.
An average-sized deer will provide enough high protein, low fat meat for 200 meals. This sportspersons’-inspired community service outreach effectively channels hunter donated venison through a network of approved deer processors, food banks, and some local charitable provider organizations throughout Pennsylvania’s urban and rural communities. HSH has evolved as a respected partner with deer management practices throughout the Commonwealth.
This unique concept of sharing, developed by Pennsylvania hunting interests, is the foundation of the program’s annual deer season accomplishments. It is based on the cooperation on dedicated volunteer county coordinators, board of directors, legislators, state and local agencies, in concert with colleagues from the outdoor news media and important sponsors and benefactors. All these components work together with a common mission to maximize the best utilization of a wildlife resource to help others needing food assistance.
The HSH program is a registered 501c3 non-profit charity with funding and support derived from a mix of public and private sources. Individual financial donations come from generous hunters and non-hunters, and the hunting communities, who uphold a strong belief in supporting the effectiveness and outreach of their own brand of social service. It has evolved into the preferred nationally recognized model many other states now replicate. From its inception, HSH was founded as the signature mechanism for Pennsylvania hunters to demonstrate their own personal and compassion decision to help those low-income individuals and families with extra venison. Many wildlife management units in Pennsylvania offer multiple deer tags, longer seasons and special hunting opportunities that result in extra deer being donated by sportsmen and women.
HSH remains as the most effective social-service program conduit for hunters and wildlife managers to directly make a difference, often from actions that take place in the fields or forests. More than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians are classified as food insecure, and with the recent economic downturn the need and requests for food requests for food assistance continues to grow. In an average hunting season, the HSH’s program’s goal is to channel about 100,000 pounds of processed venison annually through the state’s food’s banks who then re-distribute to more than 5,000 local provider charities such as food pantries, missions, homeless shelters, Salvation Army facilities and churches.
If you are one who recently harvested a deer and want to donate you deer to the food bank, the following are steps that should be taken. After one has killed the animal, carefully field-dress, legally tag, and report your deer harvest. Take the whole deer to any HSH processor near where you hunt or live. Complete the HSH Deer Donor Receipt from verifying your donation. Know you just help feed the hungry in Pennsylvania. There is no fee to donate a deer thanks to sponsorship support from the natural gas industry along with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and yearly support from major corporate sponsors, business sponsors, sportsmen’s clubs and thousands of individuals who provide much needed financial contributions each year.
When one donates a deer, the butcher will give the hunter a receipt which must be filled out so the butcher can be reimbursed. To find a HSH participating processor, consult the by-county deer processor page for shop locations or call 1-866-474-2141.
Recently, I contacted the Westmoreland County Food Bank to ascertain how much venison was donated to the organization by hunters in 2020. According to Jennifer Miller, it received 3,014 pounds of meat to be distributed to the needy. It will be interesting to see how the statistics compare from last year to this year.
