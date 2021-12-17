Walleye record broken —
I recently received an email from my sister, Betsy, in New Zealand, who pointed out that when she arrived in New Zealand many years ago, she happened upon a sign located on a homeowner’s property that stated, “Home Kill.” Need I tell you it was advertising the fact that the entrepreneur harvested animals for a living. In this country as I noted in one of my other columns the word “kill” is not used, but processors prefer “harvesting” instead. To each his own, I guess.
***
By now most everyone knows Pennsylvania’s walleye record has been broken. To state such a feat is something worth boast about, for it took 41 years to achieve the accomplishment. Using a live creek chub in the lower Youghiogheny River on Oct. 28, Richard Nicholson, 62, landed an 18.14-pound walleye from the shore using a 10-foot noodle rod with a number 2 hook and 6-pound test line, so reported Deborah Weisberg in the Nov. 19 issue of the Pennsylvania Outdoor News.
It measured 34 inches with 21.5-inch girth. Looking at a photograph of Nicholson with his lunker fish, one had to look twice to zero in on the stripes and markings of this mammoth aquatic species. It’s not something one sees often, take my word for it. Usually if it swims like a fish, acts like a fish, and bears resemblance to a walleye, it usually is a walleye, but not in this case. If someone would have told me I was glancing at a pickerel, I would have demanded more proof.
Originally, the record for this species of game fish was set back in 1980 on the Allegheny Reservoir in the Warren County. It weighed 17-pound, 19-ounces. It took him 25 minutes for the angler to land. Nicholson’s son was by his father’s side and attempted to help his dad land the monster. “My son tried to help me by netting it, but the handle broke,” he said.
Attaching it to a stringer, he totted it home. Thanks to his son who did a little digging to see what the current record is, the lad cautioned his father not to filet the fish until it is taken to a local supermarket where it was weighed. It was there it was determined that Nicholson had a state record!
As is usually the proper thing to do, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) was contacted for verification purposes. A waterways conservation officer confirmed its size. The necessary paperwork was then sent to Harrisburg close to the date this publication was published.
According to Weisberg, “Nicholson is keeping the fish in his freezer until a local taxidermist can make a replica mount. And he’s looking forward to the big pile of fillets it will yield for one of his Hillbilly Surf and Turf nights for family and friends.”
“We’ll have a big walleye party!” he said.
* * *
No sooner did my story hit the press about the drawdown of lower Twin Lake did I have a middle-aged man come knocking at my door complaining that his adventures to that body of water did not fare well.
“I no sooner got to the lake only to find it practically drained of water. Besides that, all I could see was dirt everywhere. How is anyone supposed to fish in that stuff?” He asked. My response was as follows. “I see you read my column I published during the third week of November! He then said, “I guess I could have fished the upper lake.” I didn’t even respond to that comment. Some things are better left unsaid.
***
Word has it that we are to have an early ice season on our lakes with plenty of trout, bass and panfish. That should be exciting for those who like to drop lures through the carved-out holes. I always think of Acme and Northland Lures as those that always produced for me. My tip — choose a few and then work them until perfection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.