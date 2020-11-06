Hunting mistakes —
A few weeks ago, while selling my cards and books at the Latrobe Farmers’ Market did I see a most unusual sight. It actually snowed — no, not ice crystals, but leaves. After a little breeze caused the limbs to sway ever so slightly, leaves started falling inches apart from each other, giving the appearance that snow in form of these curled, dried, stemmed appendages were making their way to the ground. We vendors went from a very quiet time to a bombardment of leaf clusters hitting us on our heads. It just goes to show one why and how the season got its name. The actions said it all.
***
On my many travels to downtown Latrobe, I have been traveling on the Dalton Fitness Trail on my scooter. Seeing the Loyalhanna Creek lower than it’s ever been in a long, long time was a sight to behold. I could actually see the bottom of some of the deepest holes. Now, with the rain we’ve gotten, things have gotten back to normal.
A number of years ago when I was still able, I used to help the firemen make hoagies which they sold at the Number Two Fire Station and at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. One day while at the station, a large number of firemen and I got into a discussion concerning whether or not fish lived in the creek. “I’ll prove it,” I stated. I then headed over the hill with my trusty fishing pole in hand with a white rooster tail tied to the line. The water was approximately three feet deep straight across. I walked out until I could plant my feet comfortably on the bottom of the basin. After casting downstream three times, I got a hit. A good five minutes later, I hauled in a rainbow trout eventually holding it by its lower jaw so as to show 16 men there were, indeed, fish living within a stone’s throw of the firehouse. I received an applause from each one of the first responders. That was a moment I’ll never forget.
***
One of the magazines I like to read at my “19-room castle” is Game & Fish East. For me, knowing very little about hunting, I like to call it my educational tool.
In the November 2020 issue, I came upon an article titled, “Don’t Blow It,” written by Bob Robb. In it, he instructs hunters not to make mistakes hunters have committed in the past and how to implement new strategies that may make each outdoorsman or woman succeed in the challenges that confront each.
The story is centered around the rut season and how Robb and his friend John Brown’s advice would help each person.
First, they suggest not to hunt where a trophy deer may have been harvested in the past. Chances are slim another large-racked deer will be hanging out in that very same spot. Brown stated, “Keep scouting and changing stand locations as the conditions dictate.”
Second, use rattlers, grunting noises and doe bleats. “They have been really effective for us during the pre- and peak-rut periods,” Robb said.
Third, hunt rubs instead of rub lines. “Rub lines — not individual rubs, which are made randomly — show us preferred travel corridors bucks like to use regularly. If you hunt a rub line for a couple of days with no action, it’s time to move on. The exception is if it is located in a prime funnel between known bedding thickets and preferred food sources, or at a junction where two rub lines intersect. This is the kind of place to set up for days.”
During the rut, bucks are working extremely hard. “They need water, lots of it. I’ll hunt an isolated water source over food every day during the rut. Make that double if the weather is warm,” Robb concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.