An angler notified me to announce that Donegal Lake was filled up and once again ready for fishing.
I contacted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as, I believe, everyone should do if there is any question whether one can or cannot fish a body of water if he or she saw nothing in the newspaper to state that it has been restocked and all systems are “go.”
According to a representative of the PFBC, “One may think the lake has been refilled and it appears that the lake has been restocked, but because of the excessive amount of water that has fallen in the short amount of time gives the appearance that the lake has been refilled. We have not filled or stocked the lake. We will do so with legal-sized trout in the spring.”
Now, turn your attention to the winner of the “Best Website Award” recently granted to the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Designed by the organization’s secretary, Scott Minster, it’s worth checking out. Go to www.forbestrailtu.org and gain a better understanding on how area members are fulfilling their goal as to education, conservation and restoration of natural resources of area waters.
By the way, FTTU is looking for new active members.
Interested persons are asked to phone or email president Larry Myers at 724-454-9345 or myersld@comcast.net. And let him know who you are and that you want to help FTTU fulfill its goals.
As I gazed out the window one day, all of a sudden, a snowflake appeared, and then another. I continued to watch.
All kinds of things went through my mind.
“Yes, I know, no two snowflakes are alike.” I then asked myself, “I wonder, how far does a snowflake have to drop from its cloud before it hits the ground?”
I googled it, and this is the answer I was given: “In a typical winter storm, snowflakes begin their descent from the cloud layer about 10,000 feet above the ground. Assuming an average fall speed of 3.5 feet per second, snowflakes would take more than 45 minutes to reach Earth.”
Question two. “How do snowflakes form?”
From the website, scijinks.gov/snowflakes, came this answer: “Snowflakes form when water vapor travels through the air and condenses on a particle. This begins to form a slowly growing ice crystal — a snowflake! There are two basic ways that the vapor can condense, and each way plays a big role in the shape that the snowflake will eventually take.”
Earlier, I stated that I knew no two snowflakes are alike. What I did not know, but do now, is the fact that they “share some striking similarities. All are symmetrical in a similar way.”
In other words, “If one draws six evenly spaced lines out from the center of the flake, one will notice that the shape on that line is repeated on the five other lines.” The answer to this ‘pattern’ stems from my opening statement as to the answer of the question, “How does a snowflake form.”
The website stated, “The first way is to form what are called ‘facets.’ A ‘facet’ is…like a prism…that forms naturally when a crystal grows…forming the crystal…of frozen ice…in a six-sided shape. The second way is to form branches…water vapor will condense on the first thing it touches. If there is a bump on the flake’s surface, the vapor will condense there. The process repeats itself until a branch is formed.”
In conclusion, “Imagine a growing snowflake in a cloud. As it blows back and forth, it experiences all sorts of changing conditions.
“There are different temperatures, moisture levels, and conditions on a microscopic level. That is why one will never find two identical flakes!”
I wonder if someone will find one shaped like a heart to help celebrate Valentine’s Day today?
