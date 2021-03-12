Coyotes – hunting year-around —
I received a phone call recently from a reader who wanted to know if I had heard anything as to when the Somerset Lake renovation work would be done. I was told by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) that it was shooting for summer for completion.
***
Ads have started appearing in outdoor newspapers and magazines concerning fox and coyote hunts around this time of the year throughout Pennsylvania. All through the state these animals are flourishing. I was telling my brother in Connecticut that I used to have quite a rabbit population in my back yard, but since winter came, they all have vanished. He told me his backyard is over-populated with foxes.
One area sportsman told me upon talking about coyotes that one has a better chance of harvesting these scavengers than killing deer. Thus, he has switched over from pursuing the whitetails and is now searching both day and night for these predators.
I remember a number of years ago when I began writing about these animals. One of the local residents on Red Cut Lodge Road approached me inquiring when would be the best time to hunt these animals? Since I am not a hunter, I sought advice elsewhere and was told they are easier to hunt during the night. The property owner told me he knows they roam on his premises and below it in the darkness of the night as he can hear them howling.
I remember a picture in the Latrobe Bulletin some time ago showing a hunter from Derry Township who had harvested a coyote in his neighborhood. That just goes to show one they are definitely in the Latrobe area. From what hunters are telling me, the populations of these animals are growing.
If this is the case, it then makes sense sportsmen and women feel they may have a better chance catching and killing these animals as opposed to deer. Living on a wooded plot outside of Derry, the fellow knows they are not far from his home, and consequently does not have to walk that far to set up his traps. Setting up a tree-mounted camera that so many hunters possess, in particular, he was able to spy on the game.
One thing about setting up traps for these animals is that there is no closed season and no limit, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC).
Said to stay clear of humans, coyotes (and fowl, as far as that goes, like any other animal) have their favorite meal picks. They include chickens, cats and sheep. That’s not to rule out dogs, however, it’s a rarity if one of these animals kills man’s best friend (and I’m not referring to one’s partner!).
If other readers happen to hear, see or harvest a coyote, give me a call at 724-539-1951 and maybe I’ll just put your story in the newspaper.
***
Winter is a fascinating time of the year. Even though places such as Texas have gotten the brunt end of it, there is beauty to be found if one just takes a few moments to look around and observe nature at its finest.
Recently, a reader contacted me to tell me he watched a squirrel hang from its back legs on a tree limb outside a window at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He couldn’t stop talking about it. He mentioned also the sighting of an eagle flying near the helipad. Originally, they nested underneath that structure. The last I heard, there were three nests now in the vicinity of Cardinal Park located along the lower part of First Avenue in Latrobe. His last statement was, “You should see literally hundreds upon hundreds of ducks along with gaggles of geese at St. Vincent Lake.” That spells peace and serenity.
