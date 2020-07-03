Close to nature —
It’s one thing to be close to nature, but when nature is close to one, look out! One may question those last two words. I may have, as well, had I not been handed the experience of a visitor, no less, that helped me unravel a number of mysteries.
Back in February, I shared with my readers the many experiences I had with mice, from those crawling through my sheets to having the awkward occurrences of these same ‘beasts’ running up my leg not once but several times underneath my pajamas from my feet to my groin. I had to seek further means, briefly put, an exterminator, which did the trick, I thought.
The other evening, as I fixed my bedding, I made sure everything was in place. It is kind of a ritual by now. I then turned off the overhead light, leaving the small light burning next to my bed. No sooner did I get ‘comfy’ and quickly lower my head on my pillowcase. What followed was a similar surprise to that of my leg visitor only more shocking — the loudest squeak I ever heard, entering my right ear canal. Raising my head quickly and tossing my pillow, I grasped a blanket I had nearby, clumped it to make something to form a pillow, and off to sleep I went.
Now, before I turn in for the night, I do a full bed search. Who’s to say, I may get a visitor or two in the middle of the night and always be on guard. Never know how I might stand my ground!
***
Since I made mention of being close to nature ‘head-to-head,’ being that we are in bass season brings us close to nature in that respect, too. All one has to do is stand along a stream, float in a boat or walk along the trails of hundreds of forests throughout this country and it all plays out in 3-D fashion.
We are so blessed here in Westmoreland County to have basins full of numerous amounts of species of animals, particularly now in the bass season, to challenge ourselves to catch numerous amounts of fish using live or artificial bait.
I recall going down to the Latrobe Filtration Plant one morning to try my luck wading in the creek. My goal was to catch some large trout. As I began making my way downstream, I felt a doubt hit and then saw the lure swimming every which way. When I got the lure up to the shore, I saw a 12-inch largemouth bass on the front-treble hook, and a 12-inch smallmouth on the back-treble hook. The lure I was using was a 7S Black and Silver Rapala lure.
The Loyalhanna Creek is known for its over-population of smallmouth bass. The largest one I ever caught near Legion-Keener Park was 17-inches long. I’m sure there are larger ones than that in there. Hard baits were usually my tickets.
Another very large largemouth bass was caught by Mark Ludwig, then a Latrobe resident. Caught at Keystone State Park, it measured at approximately 25-inches. It was caught on a seven-inch Crème plastic worm.
I missed coming in second at a fishing derby by one-eighth of an inch. The fellow who beat me out caught a large mouth measuring out at twenty-five and one-half inches and mine was twenty-five and three-eighths. I used a multi-colored spoon.
Most of my big bass I’ve caught have been on either white or yellow spinnerbaits. I harvested a nice pike on the Conemaugh using a white spinnerbait. Attach a crawler or a shiner into its hook and you’ll have a sure winner.
Again, using that same bait, either way with an edition, or just plain, and you can’t lose no matter where you go in the area. Know of a pond in the area? Have fresh line, good knots, and proper settings with knowledge of when to set the hook, and you’ll be in seventh heaven.
I took a fellow fishing one time and raised a bet with him that he would bet with me that he would get tired of catching too many fish and want to leave. He took me up on it. I won!
Free fishing day tomorrow, July 4, 2020. Take advantage of a good thing!
