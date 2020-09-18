FTTU improves stream —
It was recently announced in The Trails, the original newsletter of the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (FTTU), that Rock Run had improved over time thanks to the members of the organization.
For those who have never heard of it, the stream is a tributary of Linn Run that comes in from the right as one drives up Linn Run Road from the spring to the state park office in Ligonier Township.
According to the newsletter editor, “Water testing continues at the mouth of Run monthly.” What FTTU tests for is the pH of thee water. In chemistry, (denoting ‘potential of hydrogen’ or ‘power of hydrogen’) is a scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of aqueous solution. Lower pH values correspond to solutions which are more acidic in nature, while higher values correspond to solutions which are more basic or alkaline. The range goes from 0 to 14 with 7 being the ideal number.
“We continue to get good pH readings in the mid 6’s. Alkalinity fluctuates with flow. High flow brings low alkalinity and low flow results in high alkalinity. The Linn Run gauge on August 1 was the lowest recorded since we began testing in October 2017. Rock Run was down to a trickle at the mouth, but we recorded the highest alkalinity of the year at 11.4. In times from high rain and snow melt, it can be seen that the stream’s ability to buffer acidity is being put to the test. FTTU has been treating Rock Run with limestone since 2007 which is the reason for the monitoring,” it was reported.
FTTU Social Media Manager Doug Yacobet stated that new followers are joining on the organization’s Facebook website every day. Keep up with the many activities and chapter news daily.
And finally, workers are needed to help out with all kinds of activities. By becoming an active volunteer member, one can take part in fund raising, youth education, women’s initiative and involving oneself in local conservation projects. If interested, contacted Larry Myers, president, either by calling him at 724-454-9345 or emailing at myersld@comcast.net.
———
Finally, someone has come to his senses in writing about something that has been so troublesome that few have done anything about it. A wonderful article written by Tom Venesky, in the July 3, 2020, issue of Pennsylvania Outdoor News explains the ongoing problems in a nutshell. His article title, “Discarded fishing line a death trap for wildlife,” told the truth of which every caring angler should be aware.
One off these gentlemen who should be considered a hero of sorts is Steve Gordon. Every time the Latrobe angler goes afloat in one of his two boats or fishes from shore, he is keeping his eyes peeled for fishing line dangling from trees, bushes or found along the banks that may be picked up by wildlife for nest building. Unbeknownst to them, they are most likely grabbing ahold of more than they are aware, getting wrapped up in the line to the point of possibly killing themselves.
Gordon told me that many times when he is out on or along a body of water, there is another chap doing the same thing.
How many times have I seen on television programing where wardens are sent out to untangle line from waterfowl, in particular? It is more common than one thinks.
Venesky stated, “I remember an incident at Codorus State Park in southern York County when a common loon died after it swallowed a fishing lure. Then there was a time a black vulture was spotted at Codorus with fishing lure wrapped its leg. Park staff tried to capture the bird, but the last time it was seen the situation worsened as the line had wrapped around the wing and tightened over the vulture’s leg pulling it up against the tail. I don’t know what the outcome was, but it likely wasn’t a good one.”
If you see line out of place, pick it up, please?
