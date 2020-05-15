They’re back!
Anyone who has known me for any length of time, knows that there is one breed of animal I feel closest to. To most, it may be your favorite, or dog, but for me, rabbits are my love. I have heard many say that they hate these four-legged pests because they eat the veggies out of their garden. I can understand that.
It all began when my brother, sister and I were told bedtime stories by my father who implanted in us how we should treat each other with unconditional love and go to church on Sunday. Maybe that is where I got my indoctrination of my faith, but more so, how much the characters of these animals fit our lifestyles. One may think I’m fantasizing a bit, and maybe I am. But when spring enters the picture for another year, I know, or hopefully expect, cottontail rabbits to reappear in my back yard.
If anyone wants to bring any unwanted cottontails, he or she is welcome to do so, but here’s a word of advice. Better check with the Game Commission first!
One thing’s for certain! The more it rains, the higher the brooks, streams and rivers are going to rise. And with moving waters, fish, particularly stocked trout, are going to move downstream. In a sense, as the turbulence gets stronger, they are truly mystified at what is happening. As the levels of the water rises, they feel pushed upon to leave their comfort zone and are forced to relocate whether they want to or not.
I’m reminded of two instances in my past when I found myself wading a stream and a creek, hoping to head home with food for the table. One such stream was near Berlin, Pennsylvania, where a high school crony and I tread water in the midst of a downfall. Just because the rain was falling didn’t stop us from heading out into the great outdoors. And yes, we caught lots of smallmouth bass, one after the other. I don’t recall if were caught any trout.
One thing that comes to mind was that in order to get to his favorite fishing hole, we had to go through a train tunnel. As we ran so as to not get hit by a train, my fly reel fell apart and I had to run back and pick up the pieces. Praise God my life was spared!
The second place was a little closer to what has been home now for close to 45 years. I was wading some 75 feet down from what used to be referred to as the Iron Bridge. Now, I think it’s just called the State Route 982 Bridge over Loyalhanna Creek. I had no-sooner wound in my line did I peer over to my left and notice a trout being swept downstream. At first, I thought it was a dead fish floating on the top of the water. When I saw it move its head to the left and right, I knew it was not only confused, but somewhat in a tither. When the current calmed, it could then reorient and find a new home.
One of my informants told me that the lakes were very still even though it received a new batch of water. “The water was really transparent, and I could see right through it,” he said. He didn’t catch any fish. When heavy rains hit the water, the fish hunker down and stay together in the deepest part of the lake, I was told. Could a change in barometric pressure be the reason?
WORDS OF WARNING: I have been getting reports that people are losing cats and chickens to Redtail Hawks. When you leave small pets and livestock unattended, the invitation is there for these birds to make your pets easy targets.
