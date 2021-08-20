Ammo shortage continues —
Here I sit, six weeks into summer and yet we here in my neck of the woods in Latrobe have not seen a drop of water going on seven weeks. I recall some eight years or so ago while walking along the Earl Dalton Fitness Path behind the administration building, the Loyalhanna Creek being right up to the path, taking with it everything it could scoop up along its path from Ligonier to the Loyalhanna Dam. What a sight. I was amused by the fact that the number of balls I could see floating from the Rolling Rock Bridge beginning with a tennis ball, softball, baseball, soccer ball and least but not last, a football. Near the trestle, I remember netting up any number of golf balls which I kept before discarding them during a cleanup spree.
If I were well enough to tread waters as of today. I believe I would have no trouble walking across the basin of that location. Once the water was 65-some feet up. Today, the channel may be up two feet at that. It amazes me to sight the difference of 63 feet during these dry summer months.
***
I happened to run into Lou and Trish Sartoris, trap shooting champions of Pennsylvania in Legion-Keener Park a number of weeks ago and asked them if they had been at any meets lately. They responded to the negative. “We still can’t ammo,” Lou said.
The non-availability of ammunition has been an on-going problem since 2008 and has continued to 2021.
Despite the shortage, there are reports that the continuing shortage is easing up. That means there is the possibility that hunting this fall may be on the incline. That’s good news for the hunters.
Hunting licenses were up in 2020 over 2019 and there was a boost from first-time license buyers. Last year, new gun owners invested in weapons. Even shooting ranges are busier than ever.
According to a recent issue of Outdoor Life, “The ammo shortage doesn’t seem to be taking most hunters from heading afield at all. Instead, it’s preventing hunters from going as often as they’d like. They will not be able to practice as much as they used to. Instead of stocking up with flats of shells, it may be two boxes a day.”
Pennsylvania Outdoor News questioned hunting this fall. “Will some duck or upland bird hunters decide not to purchase a license just to conserve their ammo? Will deer hunters have to resort to a rifle they haven’t used in years because they could find bullets for their firearm?”
“Ammunition manufacturers are operating at peak capacity,” the tabloid pointed out, “and eventually the supply will catch up to the demand, but until then, we’ll just have to wonder past those empty shelves craving that time not so long ago when every caliber had a burgeoning supply, and we just grabbed what we needed to have a fun day at the range.”
Mark Boerio from the Army Navy Store/Indoor Pistol Range on Ligonier Street here in Latrobe made mention of the fact that it is still hard to find 30/30 caliber shells nationwide. In reference to hunting this fall, he stated. “Hunters are resourceful. They’ll find a way to get what they need.”
The word seems to be out. “Despite the continued difficulties,” it’s still not too late to find the hunting loads one will need for this fall. If one hasn’t already started looking now, both online and in stores, don’t stop until he or she finds for the fall hunts.” Talk to friends and family. Visit Boerio at his store and plan for the future. He is very educated on the subject of guns and ammunition.
Pellet guns can be fun, too, just not as powerful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.