Loyalhanna up for River of Year again —
Many of you, I’m sure, have driven east or west along Route 30 and gazed at the Loyalhanna Creek never giving it much thought that the body that runs through and around our hometown just may be selected for an outstanding honor. Just recently, it was announced that the public is again invited to vote online for the “2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year.”
The other choices are Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Allegheny River; Lehigh River, a tributary of the Delaware River in eastern, Pennsylvania; Shenango, River, the principal tributary of the Beaver River in the western part of the state; and the Tunkhannock Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River; and our backyard pick, the Loyalhanna Creek.
Historically, Loyalhanna derived its name from the 18th-century village of Layalhanning, an important Delaware Indian crossroads settlement located at the site where Fort Ligonier was built, in Ligonier. The village was settled shortly after the Delaware left the Susquehanna River area in 1727.
The Loyalhanna Creek is considered a 50-mile-long tributary that runs from Ligonier Valley connecting to the Kiskiminetas River. Originating in Stahlstown in southeastern Westmoreland County, it flows along the southeastern side of Chestnut Ridge passing through Latrobe, making its way through the Loyalhanna Lake reservoir, joining with the Conemaugh River to form the Kiskiminests River at Saltsburg.
On 21, 1972, Hurricane Agnes flooded Western Pennsylvania with nearly 15 inches of rain in a 24-hour period causing a lot of flooding and land damage. The land along Loyalhanna Creek was purchased by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. One year later, when a group of 18 avid anglers saw the need to reconstruct the area that was ravaged by the hurricane, Trout Unlimited Forbes Trail Chapter (FTTU) was formed. Their historical project was to construct an area that became a popular trout fishing attraction, Catch and Release Delayed Harvest Area in Ligonier. Since its beginnings, FTTU has maintained it and area tributaries that have enhanced the local economy.
Decades before the 2000s, the lower end of the creek’s rock bed beginning above downtown Latrobe was colored orange. That was because of bubblers releasing water from underground mines into not only the creek’s tributaries, but the creek itself. Thanks to the Loyalhanna Creek Mine Drainage Coalition back in 1993, environmentalists from three states met at St. Vincent College to see if something could be done to eliminate the problem. Remediation ponds were installed along Donahue Road not far from the college that eliminated 90% of the iron oxide from the water that benefitted the creek that ran through the municipality.
The Loyalhanna Gorge between Darlington and Latrobe has always been known for its attributes. The river gradient drops 100 feet in three miles. The creek benefits both fish and man alike. Ledges and boulders offer highly oxygenated water that fish like. Along the gorge’s rim are massive sandstone and limestone layers visible to both boaters and anglers. Shales are exposed at the base where geologic records of millions of years are recorded in the rocks.
Besides its fabulous trout fishing opportunities and canoeing, past residents have taken advantage of the various area known as great swimming holes. Sleepy Hollow Causeway, Kingston Bridge and Shelving’s Rocks have provided great recreation. Youth used to swim through the pipes in the causeway. “Shelvings,” known for its underground cave, and the fact that it was once 94 feet deep before the new bridge was constructed, attracted many enthusiasts to the area. Further on downstream in the outskirts of Latrobe was a favorite meeting place where more than 100 swimmers daily were said to show up. Known as Paddy’s Hole, it became the town’s hot spot until Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool was built in Legion-Keener Park.
Nominations are based on water’s needs and successes. The public can vote by going to: https://bit.ly/3nxaoyK. Interested persons can also visit pariveroftheyear.org, or on the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers Facebook Page. Deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 22.
