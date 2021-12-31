LWA celebrates 50th anniversary —
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) recently announced in its latest Currents publication that it was honored by two official proclamations commemorating its 50th Anniversary by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County.
These were presented to the organization at the annual membership dinner on May 7 at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree, by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward’s district administrator, Dottie Staffen, and Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes. Other events held throughout the year included the first “Over the Hill Challenge,” complete with a guest appearance by the Grim Reaper himself, multiple family education programs, and community favorites like the Loyalhanna Sojourn, Loyalhanna Brewfest and Harvest Dinner.
“Fifty amazing years in the making, LWA continues to be one of Pennsylvania’s leading environmental groups focused on a regional watershed framework to advance its goals of conservation and community improvement. People living and working in the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed enjoy exceptionally high-quality natural assets, as well as experience some of the most challenging threats. Because of this, our primary objectives remain to protect and improve our area waterways, conserve land parcels and riparian as green, open space, provide educational opportunities, on our environment to students of all ages and backgrounds, and foster a watershed stewardship ethic in the communities we serve,” it said.
It went on to state, “We continue to be proud of what we do, where we started, and where we hope to be thanks to all our past and present members and supporters. Here’s to another great year ahead!”
Also mentioned in the Currents were the lake and stream projects that improved area waters.
One project was funded by a private landowner that was completed along an unnamed tributary to Mill Creek in Ligonier Township, after the homeowner had a large section of an old stone retaining wall fall into the stream. Broken sections of the wall were re-used to stabilize the eroding streambank, and the bank was graded to achieve a 3:1 slope to help water run away from the house and back towards the stream. The opposite side of the stream was also graded to open up the floodplain for high water flows.
In July, LWA Project Manager Josh Penatzer assisted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) install 100 short vertical plank structures and 45 catfish spawning boxes as Phase 1 in a five-year overall habitat improvement plan on Donegal Lake. This phase was funded through the PFBC’s CHIP (Cooperative Habitat Improvement Program) and voluntary bass stamp funds. Funding dependent, over the next few years, additional types of five habitat structures and turtle platforms will be installed, as well as shoreline stabilization to restore existing eroded sections and prevent future erosion from occurring along the lake’s shore.
