Fishing license perfect gift —
During a time when more people than ever are looking for a fun and affordable way to enjoy the outdoors by themselves or safely with family and friends, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds anglers that 2021 fishing licenses are now on sale. Licenses, permits and vouchers can be purchased at one of nearly 700 retaining licensing agents or online at www.fishandboat.com.
“Whether you’re looking to get a jump on the upcoming season, or you have a holiday gift giving in mind, a fishing license or a voucher will keep you and others connected to the outdoors,” said Amber Nabors, director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach Education and Marketing. “When you buy a fishing license, now you really get the most value for your dollar and the recipient will be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year.”
Purchasing a fishing license can be done easily, conveniently and safely online from your computer or smartphone. Licenses may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession. While many customers still prefer to purchase licenses in person from local retailers, online purchases can save time and limit exposure to large crowds in stores during the holiday season and can help you avoid long lines when many anglers purchase their licenses closer to the spring trout season.
“Vouchers make great gifts for the avid angler in your life, but they can also be a great way to introduce someone new to the sport,” added Nabors. “If you know someone who you think would enjoy fishing, especially now when we can all use more time outdoors, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year.”
The price of an annual resident fishing license for the upcoming year is still $22.90. Multi-year options are also available in 3, 5, and 10-year increments. The most popular add-ons are trout and Lake Erie permits. They each cost $9.90 or $15.90 for a combination of both.
While youth anglers under the age of 16 require a fishing license, they must have a voluntary youth fishing license which costs $2.90 or a free youth fishing permit to participate in various youth opportunities throughout the 2021 season. This includes the mentored trout fishing days which occur on the Saturdays before the openings of the regional and statewide seasons. Voluntary youth fishing licenses purchased in advance of the 2020 youth trout season that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored in 2021.
Once again for the 2020-2021 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10. This year’s button features a chain pickerel design and is customized with the angler’s identification number. Please note that buttons are not issued at the time of purchase. They will be mailed to the buyer approximately 3-4 weeks later.
In 2021, anglers who visit a licensing issuing agent in person can receive the Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook free of charge. The book contains fishing and boating regulations, seasons and creel limits, safety info, advertisements and coupons. An identical digital version of the book can be viewed and printed free of charge on the PFBC website or viewed on the free FishBoatPA mobile with a smartphone. If summary booklets aren’t available, return to the retailer at a later date to obtain your copy.
Pennsylvania anglers really have a lot to look forward to. For the year of 2021, the PFBC has made a lot of improvements including doubling the number of trophy-sized trout, in lakes and streams across the state in previous years. Also, there will be an increase in the number of golden rainbow trout that was stocked prior to last year’s pre-trout season. Chances of catching one of these trout is better than ever!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.