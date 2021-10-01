Treatment for hemlocks works! —
I’m always blessed when a reader approaches me somewhere about my Inside the Outdoor columns and comments that he or she read one of my stories and came away learning something. Such was the case as I was sitting on my scooter in front of my house when I looked up only to view a fellow resident coming in my direction with what I supposed was something she wanted to tell me.
“Remember that story you wrote about the diseases that are attacking the hemlock trees?” she stated. “I read it with great interest since I have a 200-foot hemlock tree on my property and decided to follow up what was suggested. The advice given was to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry for further help.
“I did as told,” she said. But there was much more to it than touching base with the professionals. She was advised to make sure that her tree was a hemlock because the creature causing the damage killing off this specific tree is none other than the woolly adelgid. It is only found on hemlocks. Once she was sure the tree was a hemlock, one was able to recognize the hemlock wooly adelgid.
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “Native to Asia, the hemlock wooly adelgid (HWA) is an invasive, aphid-like insect that attacks North American hemlocks. HWA are very small (1.5 mm) and often hard to see, but they can be easily identified by the white wholly masses they form on the underside of branches at the base of the needles.” To make sure one is looking at such a culprit and not other insects is to look at hemlock shoots for the white “wool” the adelgid produces while feeding.
“Each little white ball of wool called an egg sac, is actually wax secreted by an adelgid. The adelgids feed at the base of the needles where the needles attach to the woody portion of the shoot.” One can also find them on the upper side as well.
After our resident spoke at length with the foresters, she gained a lot of knowledge just how she was going to develop a plan of attack. She learned there was only one treatment to kill the woolly adelgids. It is an insecticide one injects into the ground around the trees. If the infested trees aren’t treated as soon as it is determined they have this disease, there is a strong possibility they will die.
When I was spotted in front of my residence, the woman immediately pulled over and parked, departing from her vehicle, rushing over to me exclaiming, “Remember when you wrote the story about the hemlocks dying off because of their catching a disease?” I told here, “I write so many stories, I’m not sure I remember.” At least I was honest. She blurted out, “You have to do a follow-up column. I followed the foresters’ recommendations, and now my tree has been rejuvenated!”
She was told to apply a systemic insecticide to the soil around the tree trunk base. The solution is absorbed by tree roots then transported within the tree to the shoots and needles. The active ingredient will be either imidacloprid or dinotefuran. Imidacloprid is absorbed by the roots and moves through the trees relatively slowly, sometimes taking a year to reach the shoots in the top of a large tree. The advantage of using this chemical is that one application will protect the tree for at least four years. In contrast, dinotefuran moves into roots and through the tree quicker but does not last as long. It should protect trees for one to two years after an application. There are many products that contain these chemicals on the market for homeowners to purchase.
For additional information, contact the Forbes State Forest Bureau of Forestry No. 4 in Laughlintown at 724-238-1200.
