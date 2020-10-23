Mosquitos boom in 2020 —
When two area residents contacted me recently concerning the large mosquitoes that they noticed during their outdoors experiences, they asked if I could look into the matter and see if I could find the reasons behind so many and the fact that their size this year is so much bigger.
That took a little digging, but I did find an article dating back to May 21, 2020, written by a representative of the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Compellent Company out of Bedford, Mass.
In an article titled, “Experts Predict U.S. Mosquito Population Boom for 2020,” it was noted a “wetter and warmer climate will bring more mosquitoes, while new surveys from Thermacell find Americans spending more time outdoors during Coronavirus pandemic.”
John Hainze, PH. D, president of BioOpus, LLC, pointed out that “Overall, the warmer than average winter and wetter spring have created an early population spike.” When it comes right down to it, the combination of more heat and rain will jump start a higher rise in the population.
The hurricanes, rising waters and flooding throughout the south, for example, contributed to a rising and rapidly expanding growth of these insects. The Climate Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) outlook for June through August is predicting 33-40% probability for above mean precipitation levels for the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast regions.
The repellent marketing manager stated, “Compared to this time last year, we’re experiencing record sales and growth with our mosquito repellent products.”
It was concluded in its write-up that, “Pleasant summer weather drives more people to spend their time outdoors. That same weather, unfortunately, also drives dramatic increases in the mosquito populations.” No place in this article was it mentioned that because of the combination of the two elements, heat and moisture, there was just cause for these insects to grow much larger as my callers mentioned. Their question was, “Why so large? I have only to conclude that an early jump to populate must have some bearing on their being larger than usual.
***
If invasive species haven’t done enough damage in the Commonwealth, lo and behold, I just learned of a new disease that is attacking one of our most popular trees in the state. It’s called Oak wilt. It was detected at Penn State’s Stone Valley Experimental Forest in Huntingdon County. The culprit is an invasive fungus called Bretziella fagacearum.
Outbreaks have also been located in Tiadagton State Forest and in an unknown location in Centre County.
Once an oak tree acquires this disease, it will kill it. It is also a threat to red oaks in western Pennsylvania and landscapes west of the Susquehanna River. According to an article taken from the Oct. 9, 2020 edition of Pennsylvania Outdoor News, written by its editor, Jeff Mulheron, it was disclosed that “While oak wilt has been found in a few urban oaks in the State College area and other urban communities, it has not been found in the surrounding forests until now. If not controlled, the disease has the potential to infect and kill trees in Pennsylvania oak forests. Trees die because the fungus prevents the movement of waters and sugars to the canopy. With no live leaves, the tree starves as it uses up its carbohydrate reserves.”
It’s still not certain how it got to the United States and particularly Pennsylvania, but there is substantial evidence it originated in Central America. One thing is for certain: It is spreading around our state underground from tree to tree root systems. Tiny bark beetles have carried the spores from the infected trees to those that are uninfected.
“The key to oak wilt management is early detection and rapid response. The expensive protocol is to set up a buffer around an infected tree, break off the roots leading from the buffer with a vibrating plow (to prevent spread by roots), and then sacrifice all oaks within the buffer.”
