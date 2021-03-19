Over the rainbow —
Everybody remembers their first something or other. One of those thrills happened to me when I was 16. I used to watch fishing programs on television. An advertisement prompted me to buy my first fishing rod and reel. Made by Shakespeare, I ordered it through the mail and when it arrived, it was though someone had handed me a million bucks. Through the use of my wonderful “tool,” I used it to catch my first trout.
As the story goes, several weeks ago, I received an email from a friend who just finished reading one of my published books Using one of my favorite expressions, he exclaimed, “This book was fantabulous!” He followed his comment by stating, “I still have a number of questions, though. Could you please fill me in on certain subjects? Tell me more about catching your first trout.” I agreed.
Like my fist kiss, it stands out in my mind vividly for the exception that the kiss was messy, and the landing of the trout was a thing of beauty, to say the least. I was living in Oakmont at the time. I remember descending to the kitchen one morning only to meet my mother upon entering the room. In addition to our usual conversation, she stated, “How would you like to go fishing today and try out your new rod?” That was music to my ears. “Call up some of your friends and invite them to come along,” she said. That I did.
After one hour or so we packed up the car and headed to Lake JoAnn near McMurray. When we got to our destination, I could see the lake over an embankment behind a small dark weathered wood cabin. It was there I paid 50 cents for admission and an additional amount for worms. We then headed down to the lake to find a spot where we hoped to catch some fish.
As I walked along the shore, I eyed a pier ahead of me and decided to climb on top of it. Putting my tacklebox down along with my bait, I surveyed the area first observing where people were fishing the most, and then where there was little activity. My plan was to fish the latter. Looking around, I noticed a small hole in the dock. “Why not fish through it?” I thought. Just before I put a piece of worm on my hook, something told me to “Look into your lunch box.” That I did. I spied a sandwich containing a slice of cheese. I pinched off a piece of that edible substance and dropped the morsel into the water watching it slowly sink. Seconds later, to my surprise, a big fish came over, gobbled it up, turning abruptly, swimming away.
Repeating the process, I pulled off another piece of that famous yellow cheese from my meal, this time sticking a hook into it. Slowly emerging my line and bait down through the hole, I let it sink on its own. Since it was weighted by the hook, it sunk quickly. Within seconds, my bait disappeared and in its place a tug of war came from below. I did all I could to keep my line taught. As I reeled, I slowly inched the fish toward me. Then in the most opportune time, I pulled my trophy up through the hole. There I knelt “over the rainbow,” a 14-inch most beautiful specimen. If you thought I was surprised, you should have seen the expression on my mother’s face. Who would have known that the lunch she packed for me would have contributed so much to my success that day?
And to think Keystone State Park Lake was once known as Velveeta Lake. Now you know why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.