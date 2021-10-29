Area resident harvests trophy buck —
When area resident Beth Bosco approached me in church, I knew she had great news to tell me as she was gleaming from ear to ear. “Pee Vee,” she said. “I have something to show you.” With that she pulled out her cell phone, used her finger to scroll down on the glass, and abruptly stopped at a picture displayed on the electronic gadget. “Look at this,” she said. “Isn’t it beautiful?”
It didn’t take long to see a smile on both our faces. One could easily see that she had all the rights in the world to boast as she landed a whitetail deer with a large rack. I asked her where she got it. “Every year my husband and I hunt a farm in New Alexandria. We’ve always seen some nice-sized buck there, but nothing this size. I was really excited when I spotted this deer and downed it in its tracks.”
Beth then explained to me that both she and her husband put up trail cameras where they hunt. As a result, they have seen some really nice bucks through these mechanical devices. “Wednesday, Oct. 13, was the fourth time we decided to search for one of these pictured deer in hopes that we may harvest one of them. We entered into the woods before sunrise and my husband got settled first into his tree stand and I into mine.”
Talking back and forth by walkie talkies, Dave was the first at 8 a.m. to say something to his wife. “Boy! You’d think you would see a deer just walking around the woods,” he said. “Nothing is going on.” I told him, “It’s early yet.” Then approximately two minutes later she saw an eight point back coming her way.
“As I was getting my crossbow into position,” Beth said, “I saw another higher racked buck behind it. It was at that point that I decided to take the second one. I got it in the cross hairs and let the arrow fly. I then watched which direction the wounded animal went.”
Calling her husband on the walkie-talkie, she let him know, “I shot a trophy, and we have some tracking to do!” Whenever an animal that size is felled, it usually runs away some distance. The only thing left for the hunter or in this case, hunters, to do was to first wait 45 minutes, at least, that’s what the Boscos did, and then decided to do some hiking to see where this animal expired. One never knows where these large animals are going to lie down and take their last breath whether it be 20 yards, 50, or in their case, 70 yards away. It was a walk well worth taking.
“It was a nice eight-point with a 17-inch spread,” Beth said. “I am having the head mounted as this is the nicest buck I have ever harvested in my many years of hunting.” She went on to state to her husband, “I have set the bar a little higher this year!” Maybe on their next outing, Dave will hold his chin up with a smile on his face showing me the picture on his cell phone of his racked specimen to even the score!
***
From an article I read online, the leading sentence stated, “Stop them before they get into your house. They will smell up your house.” It went on to state, “large swarms of these beetles collect on the sunlit side of buildings before moving into the hibernation sites. To control them, apply an insecticide approved for outdoor use. One should also caulk places where the beetles (stink bugs) can find easy passage, but also places where a pipe, conduit telephone or cable TV wires goes through the siding. Make sure the weather seal is tight on basement windows.
