Adult mentoring something new? —
It’s official. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is providing a new incentive program for first-time hunters to be mentored by licensed hunters as both take afield in their outings to the great outdoors. It’s based around the fact that the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is fully embracing as scores of new adult hunters purchase their very first licenses. To help welcome these novice hunters to the fold, and making every effort to retain them, the commission is launching a series of mentorship programs aimed at pointing first-timers in the right direction.
“Recruiting new hunters while retaining existing ones is a priority for the Game Commission,” said Steve Smith, the agency’s Director of Information and Education. “Over the past two years, the number of individuals who purchase a hunting license has increased in Pennsylvania. The programs will allow us to provide resources to those new hunters, as well as those who are interested in hunting but haven’t yet given it a try to prepare them for the seasons ahead.”
The PGC has introduced free webinars that educate hunters both first-time and educated. Advanced registration is required at the “Learn to Hunt” page on the agency’s website at http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt. It is not necessary for participants to have completed a Hunter-Trapper-Education course or to have purchased a hunting license to attend the webinars which will be recorded and available for later viewing.
The courses cover topics such as finding places to hunt, selecting a firearm, an overview of regulations, biology of game species, hunting tips and topics, and preparing wild game for the table. The “Learn to Hunt” curriculum is in addition to online resources recently made available including a free online bowhunter education and safety course, and a Hunter-Trapper Education course. More information on these courses is available at the Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education Page: https://bit.ly/pgchuntered.
Also new this year are special mentored hunting opportunities to be held at one of the state’s premier wildlife management areas located in southeastern Pennsylvania Lebanon and Lancaster counties. “The Pennsylvania Game Commission is excited to offer new mentored hunt opportunities this fall at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area as part as our agency’s effort to help first-time adult hunters gain the skills and experience necessary to hunt on their own,” Hunting Program Co-Director Derek Stoner said.
Following a concept designed by Middle Creek Manager Lauren Ferreri, the hunts will focus on using shotguns to hunt squirrels on Sept. 18 and crossbows to hunt deer from Oct. 2-9. Mandatory training sessions will allow new hunters to meet their mentor, learn hunting tactics, and take a shooting proficiency test. Volunteers from the Pennsylvania Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers have offered to serve as mentors to the hunters, working in partnership with the Game Commission to make it a great experience.
“We already offer a strong slate of mentored hunts for youth hunters, and these new hunts allow us to reach an audience of all ages who are interested in getting started and simply need guidance from experienced mentors,” Stoner said. “Through providing training sessions, the necessary equipment and dedicated volunteer mentors, the agency is boosting the growth of hunting among new adult participants.”
***
What’s the ticket? “The answer is bread that was my bait – not the expensive kind, but the cheaper stuff.” That’s what a local angler told me when he phoned me recently. A matter of fact, Latrobe’s Steven Gordon was excited to inform me with additional information. “I was night fishing at lower Twin Lake, and I caught huge carp weighing 20 pounds and bullhead catfish. I knew there were large fish of these species in that lake, but not that large!” he said.
“That’s the first time I’ve caught that big a fish from that lake,” he exclaimed. The ironic thing is he recently visited Lake Erie and hauled in few of any fish. Motoring 15 minutes down the road, he cashed in on fish beyond his dreams. I didn’t ask him if he threw them back, but knowing Steve, he rarely keeps anything!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.