New twist to deer season —
Every year when statewide deer hunting season gets underway, I usually give the one person in Latrobe I consider the expert, Mark Boerio, owner of Army Navy and Indoor Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe, a telephone call to see if any hunters entered his store to brag about their trophy kill. In addition, this year, I added one question that became a standout this season. Did the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have any bearing on the hunting this season? “It had everything to do with it,” he said. “Hunters can’t get ammunition anywhere.” He finalized his commentary by stating that he doesn’t think there is one gun shop in this country where a hunter can purchase a box of 30/30 shells.
I decided to further my investigation by browsing the websites and seeing what other small gun shop owners had to say. All of them sided with Boerio. That increased my curiosity.
Wolf Laughlin, manager of the Gun Shack in San Antonio, Texas, explained, “Because of the COVID, the supply chains got shut down for places to get raw materials for primers, powders and bullets. Many mines were also shut down,” he said. “Therefore, there is no ammunition coming out. It’s interrupted the supply chain. With the spike in demand as well as increase in supply, it’s created a perfect storm.”
John Dury, vice president of Dury’s Gun Shop added that much of the ammunition comes from overseas, where many countries imposed lengthier and more severe shutdown protocols than those in the United States.
***
For the first time in Pennsylvania history when the blue laws went into effect, deer hunters were unable to hunt both Saturday and Sunday for opening day statewide firearms deer season. This year, a new twist was implemented to the schedule whereby instead of opening the last Saturday in November and then resuming the following Monday, hunters were permitted to go afield both Saturday and Sunday.
The idea of blue laws was based around the fact that Sunday’s are the Lord’s day, and hunting should be prohibited along with additional activities like shooting, sport of division and more. “If one is to be in the woods, he or she or the family should be hiking,” the law read.
It wasn’t until 1978 that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the blue laws were unconstitutional. The legislature decided it had the perfect right to pass laws regulating behavior on Sundays.
Up to this point, Sunday hunting was prohibited with a few exceptions – foxes, coyotes and, in some cases, crows.
One successful local hunter voiced the same tone everyone else shared. Lou Sartoris stated that he came home with two doe after sitting all day in a tree stand hoping he would be blessed with another trophy buck. It wasn’t to be. His wife, Patricia, proclaimed, “We now have meat in our freezer!”
Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans stated, “The size and quality of bucks running in Penn’s Woods right now hasn’t been duplicated in the Commonwealth in more than 150 years.”
Dennis Razza from Razza’s Taxidermy Studio in New Derry backed up every word that Burhans echoed. Everything that the head of the Game Commission said came into play after the season opened.
“It was really good,” he said. “Rifle marksmen and women did not do as well as archers. But all in all, this early season has been outstanding.”
