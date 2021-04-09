Dead fish afloat at St. Vincent —
I received a telephone call a couple of weeks ago from one of my avid readers who was concerned about a sighting he observed at one of our area lakes. “As I was walking around the water,” he said, “I noticed 50 to 100 dead carp floating near the dam. What do you think caused their death?” he inquired. I told him I’d look into the matter immediately and see what I could find out.
One of my joys in life is conversing with the folks at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). By talking to somebody there, I knew I would be starting out my day on a happy note. What I learned was something totally unexpected. The so-called carp that that the gentleman spotted weren’t carp at all, but gizzard shad. On top of that, there weren’t hundreds, but thousands.
According to a representative from the PFBC, “This is an annual occurrence. She summed it up with one word — suffocation.” Other references stated that, “Winter die-off is normal for this fish species.” Betsy Bloom, writer for the Lacrosse Tribune Review stated that, “The shad seemingly exist to breed and be eaten. They also don’t tolerate cold well.”
I asked my informant at the PFBC whether or not they are scooped out of the lake by man or eaten by possibly birds. She stated the latter. In a way, it makes sense why there are so many different types of fowl loitering around that body of water. Once these hoards of dead fish rise to the surface, they are there to be eaten.
Brian Ickes, a research ecologist at the U.S. Geological Survey Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center said, “Sometimes the winter kill can wipe out 80 to 90% of the year’s shad.”
Eagles, ducks and other birds of prey find these fish the perfect dinnertime meal.
And as small as that lake is, onlookers may think once the thousands of fish die off at the end of each spring, there can’t be that many left. But once one learns that each female is capable of cranking out 280,000 to 400,000 eggs during the spawning season, it doesn’t take long for these fish to expand their population.
“The cycle of building up numbers and then crashing is ‘part of the natural life,’” Ickes said.
Some 20 years ago when I began writing this column, a rumor was circulated that tiger muskies were put in Keystone State Park Lake by accident.
As much as many people wanted to believe that falsity, I decided to confront a warden to see if he would admit that these “monster fish” were put in on purpose or were they really put in as the rumor stipulated. So, my question went as stated, “How can the PFBC put such large fish in such a small compound?” His answer — “Well, we had it figured this way…” Say no more. Whatever he added to the story only implicated his guilt. I had him and he knew it.
Just recently, Bob Frye wrote a wonderful story in the Pennsylvania Outdoor News on the subject of Keystone State Park Lake.
Frye, the new Game Commission employee, made a statement in his writeup that iced the cake when he talked about the reason those fish were put in that lake: “The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked tiger muskies to take out the shad.” He didn’t make mention of how they got in there, however. Through the grapevine I heard fishermen had brought in shad by the buckets and dumped them in the lake so that by eating them, the bass would grow bigger, faster.
I’m left with one question. Why aren’t they dying in that lake like they are in St. Vincent?
