Baits for trout —
Last week, I went into detail that corn should not be used as a bait for trout or any other fish. Although fishermen have many good types of trout bait to choose from, there are many they should avoid at all costs. Each of the following might not be technically illegal to use, but they can cause health problems to fish as well as damage the environment if they are over-used.
Raw salmon and trout. Although many fish are carnivores and can be attracted by the smell of meat and raw fish, using salmon and trout can have severe consequences. These types of fish can host dangerously contagious parasite called Myxobolus cerebralis. If a fish dies in nature, this parasite can leave the fish and infect the waters around them. If other fish ingest dead salmon or trout, infected with this parasite, they can become infected by “whirling disease” and continue the spread of this dangerous disease.
Bread. Using bread, rolls, pastries, or other baked goods can be dangerous to the fish and their surroundings. Most fish don’t have the proper digestive system to process bread, so it can cause damage to their bodies over time. In addition, if soggy bread is left in standing water, fermentation and rot will take place. This will alter the state of the environment and could attract swarms of insects and decomposers that will create unpleasant smells.
Processed foods. Introducing food that is greasy, synthetic, or overly processed into a natural environment is not healthy for the environment for organisms or the area. Most fish have fairly hardy digestive systems that are able to handle multiple different types of food. However, even they have limits. Even though a fish eats something, that doesn’t mean it’s a healthy choice.
Other than fly fishing which, by the way is one of the best ways to catch any of the various species, live bait seems to hold the ticket for catching trout. One of the most popular bait choices would be live worms. Thee have a distinct smell that fish can locate underwater, and the appeal of real moving food is often hard for trout to resist. If you want to save a bit of money, you can also dig through your garden or flowerbeds to find some worms for “dirt” cheap! There will usually be a healthy population of earthworms around growing plants.
The two outstanding choices of earthworms are the Canadian Nightcrawlers and the redworms.
Be on guard when using nightcrawlers. Many times, one will find invasive species nightcrawlers mixed in with the Canadians. If you find a crawler that acts and appears different than the others, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) suggests the worm be killed. If one examines one, look on the underside. It will be grayish as compared the Canadian off-tan appearance. Redworms will be quite a bit smaller but more attractive to the fish. Hooked properly, it may be the dinner of the trout before the nightcrawler.
Here is something that may be in your grasp that you never thought of. Other than corn, which last week I explained that fishermen should not use for bait under any situation, there are household foods to which many fish will be attracted. Small amounts of cheese, bacon and raw meat can be great for attracting fish.
A good number of years ago, I heard that Keystone State Park was known as Velveeta Lake, named after that cheese company, because the product worked so well for catching trout and other aquatic species that inhabited that water basin. Be sure to research the specific rules of each area you fish in to be sure that you are not using foods that will be harmful to the environment.
Live baits, other than earthworms that are superb include, include minnows, crickets, waxworms, maggots, meal worms, snails, leeches, and insect larvae. Two companies that make excellent artificial trout lures are Acme and Leland. Look for their products on retail shelves.
