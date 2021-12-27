Winter’s effect on wildlife —
There’s something to be said when spring appears, and animals have their young. Little ones appear and animals can be seen running all about chasing each other, playing as youngsters seem to do. As winter begins drifting into the Laurel Highlands, people are pulling on parkas, adding extra blankets to their beds, and building cozy fires to keep away the cold.
But what about the wildlife? How do they survive the cold months of winter? Over time, wildlife has adapted and learned to cope with the climatic changes they face in their habitats. Some animals hibernate and some migrate, while others stay put, growing thick coats and consuming extra food to keep them warm, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Hibernation is one of the most intriguing methods animals use to survive cold weather. When an animal hibernates, its heart rate, body temperature and other life processes slow down, putting them into a kind of a “deep sleep.”
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are one of the true hibernators. They “sleep” practically the whole winter. They won’t remerge until the first few weeks of February when some signs of spring begin to show. During a groundhog’s hibernation — which lasts an average of five months — its body temperature lowers by almost half, and its heart slows down from 160 to four beats per minute.
When outside temperatures drop dangerously low, skunks, raccoons, chipmunks and opossums are known to go into a temporary hibernation. During those frigid periods, they seek shelter in trees, logs, beneath rocks or underground where they ‘hole up’ and sleep for about five days until the weather breaks.
Many migrating birds fly thousands of miles south seeking warmer climates and nutrient-rich habitats. Other flying creatures — such as the Indiana and little brown bat — not only migrate. The hibernate, too. Roosting inside dark, comfy caves, these bats often ride out winter south of the Ohio border.
Frogs, snakes and turtles and most other cold-blooded animals crawl into holes or burrows where they remain inactive all winter. Some snakes gather family-style in the same den and weave together in a “ball” to help insulate themselves.
Whether hibernating or staying active, body fat is an important factor in an animal’s winter survival. In the fall, birds and mammals eat extra food so that when supplies are scarce, their bodies can draw energy from fat reserves.
Watching wildlife scurrying along the ice and snow can tug at the human heart strings. Many people think feeding these wild creatures is humane, but wildlife experts urge well-meaning people to think about their actions before feeding any wildlife.
One expert stated, “Feeding wildlife should be conducted in a manner where wild animals will not make a direct connection between food and humans. Clean, well-maintained bird feeders are a good example of how to enjoy the presence of wildlife, but also how to avoid that direct connection. Once a wild animal loses its natural fear of humans, it can become habituated which is bad for the animal as well as for people. The unnatural gathering of many species to one food source can promote the spread of disease and often the foods provided do not meet the nutritional needs the animals require. For example, feeding bread to ducks and geese is terrible for their digestion and can potentially be fatal to them,” he said.
Beware of feeding geese along Earl Dalton Fitness Trail in Legion-Keener Park. They may decide to take up residence there, making a mess out of the grass next summer.
If you own a larger parcel of land in the country, brush piles and thick patches briers together. They make excellent winter cover for songbirds, cottontail rabbits and other small animals. Planting food patches of corn, sorghum and millet gives numerous wild animals a good source of energy to maintain their body heat in cold weather conditions.
