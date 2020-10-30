2020 record bear harvest? —
Before I get to today’s feature, two smaller stories hit my desk last week that I thought may be of interest.
The first came via telephone, whereby a woman stated, “Did you know that the Game Commission no longer picks up dead deer roadkill?” According to a representative of the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), “It depends on the circumstances, the type of deer, and the roadway on which it was killed. If an animal is hit on a state road, we will not pick it up. That is the responsibility of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, for example.” There are other reasons. If one wishes to get further details, contact the PGC at 724-238-9523.
Did you know it’s a myth that skunks only come out at night? According to the PGC, “All animals come out during the day.” I came upon this factual information after sighting a young skunk walking the Earl Dalton Fitness Path behind the high rises on Jefferson Street. As I followed it, I noticed it walked wobbly and fell over after four or five steps. Its white fur was more yellow than white. I thought that was odd, too.
I contacted the PGC the next day. A representative verified that other residents contacted them. I was told the animal has a broken leg and the only thing they could do was let nature take its course.
So, if you are walking on that path near the area that parallels Chestnut Street, be aware in as much as the animal has been seen in that proximity by many residents. Since it is not an adult, I don’t know if young skunks spray. (Editor’s note: According to wildlifecenter.org, skunks can make their scent at birth, and by four months of age can spray with accuracy.) Don’t let this animal scare you. It wants to be left alone. Study it from a distance and let it meander off on its own.
***
The big question remains. Will the bear harvest for the 2020 seasons set a new record over the previous year? Last year’s bear harvest was 4,653. Since there were so many animals of this species taken last fall, the PGC is playing out a waiting game to see if in actuality hunters may beat the record and create a new one.
According to the PGC, there are approximately 20,000 black bears roaming the state’s woods. Helping to add to the number killed are an additional week that has been added to the archery bear season, a four-day general season and one day of Sunday hunting.
“It’s hard to comprehend what’s happening in Pennsylvania bear hunting, especially if you recall when the Game Commission was trying to resurrect the Commonwealth’s bear population in the 1980’s and 90s,” noted Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “But here we are, on the cusp of another fall loaded with bear hunting opportunities and a robust bear population.”
Last year, the agency sold a record 202,043 bear hunting licenses. This year, bear license sales are 18% ahead of last year’s pace as of Oct. 9. Bears were taken in 58 of 67 counties and 22 of of the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMU).
Bear season got underway on Sept. 19 with early archery seasons in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D. An early archery season also opened Oct. 3 in WMU 5B. The statewide general bear season runs from Nov. 21-24, including Sunday, Nov. 22, while the bear muzzleloader season ran from Oct. 17-24. A special firearms bear season ran from Oct 22-24, for junior and senior license holders, active duty military and certain disabled person’s permit holders. Extended bear seasons will be held in WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B. 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5; and in WMUs 2B, 5B and 5C from Nov 30 through Dec. 12.
Hunters are reminded they cannot harvest bears anywhere in the Commonwealth on Saturday Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29, the first two days of firearms deer season. Extended bear season hunting begins Monday, Nov. 30.
