When I heard about the report of last year’s bear season, right away, I couldn’t help but recall an incident where I was showing a gent Paddy’s Hole, in as much as he had grown up in the city of Latrobe, but never ever had been at that once-favorite fishing hole.
I state it as once because, as I recall, its depth was much greater until Hurricane Sandy restructured the basin. Visiting that area was very popular for the youth, who loved to swing from a rope and land in about six to eight feet of water. Now, when I last checked, it’s about three feet deep.
Of course, that’s great for fishing, but for swinging from a rope and letting go some 10 feet above the water may prove consequential.
When I took this visitor back along this path, all of a sudden, he scampered off, running as fast as he could. When I finally caught up with him, of course I had to ask him about his sprinting “act.”
“You know there are bear in those woods, and they are very dangerous. I don’t want to get confronted by one of these animals!”
I concluded he’d been watching too much television.
I had to chuckle, for never have I ever seen a black bear anywhere in the presence of Legion-Keener Park or even in the outskirts of Latrobe.
But they are out there, you can bet your bottom dollar on that.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, state hunters took 4,653 bears this past fall, stating a new state record bear harvest. That proves one thing. Just because I don’t make visual contact with them in our area doesn’t mean they’re not out there in the state’s woods.
In 2018, the bear harvest was 3,153, 11th best all-time, but also the lowest bear harvest in the past 11 years. So, the overall bear harvest increased by a third from 2018 to ’19.
With a statewide bear population of about 20,000 bears over the past several years, it was a harvest increase sought by the PGC, which had employed the large suite of bear-season changes ever approved in a single license year.
Much of the slow start harvests and lower statistics resulted from bad weather. Thus, the figures were much lower than the more productive years.
Over the course of bear hunting’s three major season segments, hunters took 1,629 bears in the general season, 1,340 in the muzzleloader and special firearms seasons, 1,117 in extended firearms seasons and 561 in the bear archery season. The muzzleloader (extended) and archery harvests are all new record harvests, too.
Bears were taken in 58 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s twenty-three’s Wildlife Management Units.
The heaviest bear ever taken in the state was back in 2010 weighing 875 pounds and harvested in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County.
Harvests in the Southwest Region of our state were taken from the various counties: Somerset, 347; Fayette, 62; Armstrong, 58; Indiana, 42; Cambria, 29; Westmoreland, 29; Allegheny, 2; Greene 1, and Beaver, zero.
In Googling what one should do upon coming upon a black bear in the woods as my visitor anticipated, here’s is what is said:
“Identify yourself by speaking in a low tone.”
Ok…”Hello, Mr. Bear. My name is Volkmann, but you can call me, Mr. Pee Vee.”
“Back away slowly, preferable in the direction you came. Walk, don’t run, and keep your eye on the bear so you can see how it will react. In most cases, the bear will flee.”
Do you think upon seeing me in the future, it will run up to me and growl out, “Aren’t you Mr. Pee Vee?’
— — — — —
Just got word that anglers don’t have to display their fishing licenses anymore. The important thing is that each sportsman or woman will have to carry the permit on his or her person.
Do you think this is a positive move? How ’bout some feedback?
