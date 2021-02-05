2021 trout season changes —
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) recently announced that there will be several changes to the upcoming 2021 trout season, including dates and stocking operations.
Two of these changes include a single statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day which will occur on Saturday, March 27, and a single statewide opening day, Saturday, April 3.
Also modified will be the February closing date for stocked trout waters. For years now, and even printed in this year’s Pennsylvania Fishing and Boat Commission’s Summary Booklet, it was mentioned that one was no longer allowed to fish past Feb. 28. That has been moved back two weeks to Feb. 15, the same date stocking begins.
Due to this change, all streams that are designated as Stocked Trout Waters will be closed to angling. Beginning 8 a.m. March 27, a Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place. And on April 3, beginning at 8 a.m., opening day of trout season will commence. One may fish the lakes, but no harvesting is permitted up to either of those two days. Mentored youth may harvest trout on March 27, and all licensed anglers beginning 8 a.m. April 3.
In addition, fishing will be closed on the Lake Erie Tributaries and Presque Isle Bay from 12:01 a.m. April 2 until 8 a.m. April 3. This temporary modification to the trout season, size, and creel limits will mirror regulation changes that occur annually in the Lake Erie region prior to the regular statewide opening day and are designated to protect against the overharvest of steelhead.
All changes were made by the PFBC in consultation with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to address ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving the opportunity to enjoy the fun and recreational health benefits of fishing.
May it be noted, as a result of the consolidation, separate regional mentored youth and opening days will not occur. Anglers are also reminded that because the mentored youth days were canceled in 2020, all Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season.
To inform anglers of trout stocking dates and locations, a stocking schedule will be provided on the PFBC website, https://www.fishaandboat.com and https://pfbc.pa.-gov/mobile.htm.
Anglers are reminded that all stocking dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors, and they should check the stocking schedule throughout the season.
***
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently gave preliminary approval to a measure that would remove the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide. If the measure is adopted, hunters will continue to mail antlerless license applications to county treasurers, as required by law.
Application would follow the same schedule where residents, and later, non-residents, are permitted to apply for a license in the opening round, and in each of two successive rounds for any Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) where licenses remain. Then in early September, over-the-counter-sales would begin, and hunters could pick up a fourth antlerless license in any WMU where licenses remain, either by going to a county treasurer’s office to purchase the license or sending an application by mail.
Once a hunter obtains four licenses, he can not purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time would a hunter be able to possess more than four unfilled antlerless licenses. But there would be no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter could obtain in a year. As long as licenses remain available, and a hunter holds fewer than four unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another. If he has none, all four licenses can be bought. If only two were obtained, the hunter can buy two more.
The proposal will be brought back to the April meeting for the final vote.
