Archery to begin Oct 3 —
Just like politics, when two big days get near, literature promoting people and products start filling the mailbox. And I don’t have to tell you the time has come. Saturday marks the date archery season begins in Pennsylvania. Archers statewide can hunt for antlered or antlerless deer until Nov. 14, the following day up to Nov. 20th. The late season will extend from Dec. 26 to Jan. 18.
For the first time ever, there will be a Sunday hunt, Nov. 15 and an additional seventh week. A statewide bear archery season also will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7.
Archery hunters in three urbanized areas of the state will have had a two-week head start to their seasons. An early season for antlered and antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units (WMU) 2B, 5C and 5D kicked of Sep. 19 and runs through Nov. 15, and Nov. 16 to Nov. 27. In those same units, bowhunters may take both species of deer in the extended late season from Dec. 26 to Jan 26.
Archery hunters may use long, recurve or compound bows. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 35 pounds; crossbows must have a minimum draw weight of 125 pounds.
***
Many hunters that have shared their years of experiences will tell me of their view from tree stands. Individuals who use these devices are warned by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) that before hunting from particular trees, hunters must get permission from landowners, as they will cause damage to trees. Make sure the owner gives the go-ahead in written form with a signature and date.
As already stated, tree-stands or tree steps penetrate the trees’ cambium layer. That’s what causes the damage. It is unlawful to build or occupy tree-stands screwed or nailed to trees on state game lands, state parks or state parks.
Stands placed on state game lands must be conspicuously marked with a durable identification tag that identifies the owner. Tags should include the owner’s name, address, and CID number that appears on the owner’s hunting license or a unique identification number issued by the Game Commission. Identification numbers can be obtained at the Outdoor Shop on the Game Commission’s website.
Portable hunting tree-stands and blinds must be removed no later than two weeks after the close of late archery deer seasons in the WMUs being hunted.
Bowhunters are reminded that the state’s new “Purple Paint Law” is now in effect. It entitles landowners to mark their boundaries with purple markings instead of signs. Another new law requires hunters on private property to carry written permission from the landowners on the three new Sundays where expanded hunting is offered: Nov. 15 for archery deer season; Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the statewide general season; and Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms deer season. Only those species may be hunted on those identified Sundays.
***
Most hunters will go afield by themselves. Make sure others know where you are hunting and when you will return. Pack a cell phone for emergencies. Don’t climb dead or icy trees. Keep yourself in good physical condition.
Use a hoist rope to lift your bow and backpack to your tree-stand. Trying to climb with either will place you at unnecessary risk. Don’t sleep in a stand. Practice climbing with the stand before the day you pan to use it for hunting. If you use a mechanical advice, always keep your index finger away from the trigger when drawing. Cocked crossbows should always be pointed in a safe direction. Always carry a whistle to signal passersby in the event you become immobile. A compass and matches or lighter and tinder are essential survival gear to have along. An extra flashlight bulb also can be helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.