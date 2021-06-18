Oversized wasps —
I just received word from three area anglers that fishing along the banks of Lake Erie is slow in some spots, but fantastic in other places depending on what fish one is trying to catch. These gents reported that they caught five-pound largemouth bass on nightcrawlers and minnows. The same bait also produced numerous catches of some beautiful perch that made the whole trip worthwhile.
***
There is quite a bit of talk recently over the airways, particularly television news programming, of murder hornets that have made their way into this country. According to my research, these invasive species haven’t made their way to the eastern states. Just one state — Washington, and it was a dead specimen. They are vicious critters attacking honey bees elsewhere in the world. They crawl into hives and rip off the heads of bees in large numbers.
Now what are appearing, however, are the eastern cicada killers, identical look-alikes of the murder hornets. Native to Pennsylvania, these critters are making their presence known now that the cicada have come out of hiding. The large wasps only appear when the annual cicadas appear and then are out and about for just a few weeks beginning in late August.
“While they could do damage to humans,” said Elizabeth Capaldi, a biology and animal behavior professor at Bucknell University who studies bees, “they are highly unlikely to sting a person unless one gets in the way of the cicadas.”
These killers that live underground will still the cicadas, paralyzing them. They will then carry them back to their nests and lay their eggs on top of them which will serve as fresh food for the new wasp grubs.
“People who haven’t paid much attention to anything entomological before are now noticing any large yellow jacks because of the murder hornet’s news coverage,” Capaldi said.
Asian giant hornet queens are the largest wasps in the world and can grow in excess of two inches with a wingspan of three inches. However, they are only seen outside the nest when they are hibernating or in the spring before workers have emerged.
As for the murder hornets or the Asian giant hornets they are native to temperate and tropical eastern Asia, including parts of Japan, China, India, and Sri Lanka. They are most common in rural areas of Japan.
***
There’s something about bass season that compares to no other. These fish are attracted to noise and action. They are also very territorial. Keep these three attributes in mind and the chances of one getting themselves fish in all sizes are high on the list.
One of the lures that never let me down was the Hula Popper made by Arbogast. Floaters, it is best to fish them just off the shore in a cast and retrieve motion. Where I’ve had the most success is at ponds and weedy lakes. Throw it out toward a corner of the water basin and let it set for a few seconds. Then retrieve it slowly. Stop, and start the process over. Trying different speeds may be the ticket. Remember, noise attracts.
I’ve always been big on spinnerbaits, particularly white colored ones. Not only have I caught bass, but the biggest pike. It measured 28 inches. It is a simple lure to use. Tie one’s line onto the wire front part of the triangle, make sure the knot is tight, and then cast and retrieve. It’s as simple as that.
Rapala black and silver single or jointed lures are fantastic bass-getters. Their action in the water imitates minnows and shiners so perfectly that the fish find them alluring.
Keep in mind, one tip when bass fishing is to always keep the proper amount of tension on one’s line in case one gets a quick strike. The last thing one needs is to lose a favorite lure due to line breakage!
Written: May 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.