Before I get stated, I received a phone call from Steve Gordon, Latrobe’s bass master when it comes to fishing. As a matter of fact, one could say, Gordon is the master of any fish caught in Pennsylvania’s waters whether it be “gills” to carp. I would have to say crappies are his favorite.
Getting back to the phone call, his voice tones on the other side of my receiver were not subdued by any means of the imagination. “Hey Paul!” he exclaimed. I think I caught the biggest carp in Lower Twin Lake. This thing must be at least 30 inches long,” he boasted. I know without a doubt that there are big everything in that lake. “It even has a golden eye.”
I asked him if he knew of others catching this fish, to which he admitted the affirmative. “It’s a really friendly fish that comes up to the brick wall and all the kids like it.” As is the case most the time, Gordon returned this fish to the waters.
Today, I’m going to talk about the largemouth bass. They come in abundance; I will vouch for that. Besides the bluegills and the chub, these fish will take any bait that one wiggles in front of it.
Largemouth bass have the uncanny ability to survive in almost any kind of warm water environment. One may find them in just about any kind of depth, weed beds and deep reservoirs. They are considered one of the most adaptable freshwater gamefish and there are limits as to what they can tolerate.
One example is water temperature. Like all members of the sunfish family, largemouth are classified as warm water fish. Their preferred temperature range is 68 to 78 degrees, but they can tolerate temperatures as high as the low 90’s. They can survive in near freezing temperatures. Feeding activity slows considerably at water temperatures above 85 and below 50 degrees.
They require of fairly high levels of dissolved oxygen. When held in water of 77 degrees, bass showed signs of stress, such as rapid gill movements,
Having the very proper types of cover from when it was a very young fish, getting its beginning as a fry to the final stage of full-grown adult, bass fry take cover under lily pad and other floating vegetarian. On the flip side, adult bass don’t require much protection, but they use it for shade, shelter from the current and as an ambush point.
One year I did an intense study as to the different acidities and their effect to various fish. The acidity levels are measured in Ph units. A Ph of 7 is neutral; below 7, acidic; and above 7, alkaline. It became apparent through my study that largemouth bass can tolerate a broad Ph range from 6.1 to 9.5.
Largemouth are more salt-tolerant than most freshwater fish, which explains why they are commonly found in the tide wide rivers. Studies have shown that largemouth bass can withstand higher amounts than any other parts of any other bass.
When it comes to the clarity of the water, largemouth in the Florida Springs, these fish have little effect on them to survive, however it does affect their growth rate. Studies have consistently shown that largemouth grow faster in clear waters, probably because they easily feed by sight, the most effective method.
I was about to depart from a viral meeting when I heard the cry of an old friend who stated, “Hey Pee Vee. What do you call it when just before the sun rises or before the sun sets, there is that ever so little ripple on the water before all is calm?” When one has this job, one has to be ready for an any-time attack despite the age of a fellow, geezer included. Answer: Undulations. One of the members of my research team suggested parties interested procure the book, “How to Read Water” by Tristan Gooley, to learn more.
