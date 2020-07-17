Legal to attract fish with lights? —
A neighbor recently hailed my attention as I was scootering up a road heading home from the Farmer’s Market where I finally got some home-grown veggies. He had a question in mind. “Is it legal to use lights underwater while fishing?”
As soon as I got home, I raced up the stairs and headed for the bedroom where I plunked down in my office chair and called the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). I received a message that because of COVID-19 they were closed. I had the drive within me to find the answer for this.
I had an idea. I hit “O” on the keyboard to see if anyone would answer. Sure enough, Michelle spoke up and I proceeded to interrogate her as to the matter.
I was surprised. It was legal to lower lights down over the side of the boats to attract fish.
I have only to remember a good 15 years ago, a number of us were out fishing on what used to be my boat at Keystone State Park Lake. It was late, or should I say early in the morning.
No sooner did we get out in the middle of the lake did one of the guys lower a light overboard right to the bottom. He then put another on at the back of the boat and did the same thing.
It was amazing. Trout started showing up left and right. We actually had a choice as to which fish we ‘intended to take home to mama.’ Fish took our worms. As a result, we were pulling up fish by the boatload. Of course, that’s only an expression, but you know what I mean.
I continued my investigation and came across the website www.arkansasonline.com and learned more about the subject. Sure enough, Keith Sutton in an article titled “Everything you need to know about night-fishing lights,” stated, “Night fishing is a pursuit like no other. You can catch during daylight hours, but during summer, the odds for success often improve if you fish between dusk and dawn.”
He then went on to talk about the specialty lights. There are three types of these lights – float fishing lights, submersible and black light. All three are used to attract fish.
I found this particularly interesting. “The lights work by attracting tiny animals called zooplankton, which attract baitfish such as shad, herring and minnows, which in turn attract predator fish such as bass, crappies and walleyes. Sport fish gather near or in the circle of light to feed. The angler drops in a bait or lure to catch them.”
He went on to point out, “Floating or submersible lights can be used separately or in combinations – a pair of floating lights positioned above two submersible lights, for example, tend to be more versatile, lighting multiple levels of the water column to attract fish no matter where they are, while also providing more above-the-water lighting for tying knots, hooking bait and unhooking fish. Black lights are used primarily to illuminate fishing line, allowing the angler to determine what’s happening below by seeing, rather than just feeling line movement.”
When the gentleman approached me as I was coming home from the market, he stated that he knew of several fishers who were using LED lighting, and wanted to know if that was legal. “Absolutely!” said the PFBC representative. The rest is history.
If you want to start adding this technique to your night fishing, battery powered, 12-volt, LED and fluorescent models are available, with white or green lights.
Many submersible models are weighted internally or otherwise constructed so they sink immediately when put in the water. Others sink only after the addition of a weight to a swivel clip on one end of the light. These lights float without a weight, so the user can vary where they will be positioned in the water column for increased versatility. Submersible light that use fluorescent bulbs are often available in different lengths, nine or 21 inch, for example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.