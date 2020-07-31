One groundhog caught —
I hope to think by the time this is published, I will have Mama and Papa Groundhog caught and “transplanted.” That’s the way I like to do things. As much as I knew, I had one large critter in my back yard, my goal was to catch it, and have it released in another part of Latrobe. Normally I take my critters down to Legion-Keener Park (except rabbits, that is). They stay in my back yard.
When I looked out my back window and noticed a huge ‘hog’ search for food up one of my small trees, I decided to dig out my Havahart trap again and try for this large animal. I originally purchased it to catch an opossum that was making its home in my children’s playhouse.
I heard via the grapevine that apples and carrots make good baits. So, I started off with those two baits. Then I recently learned that cantaloupe is the top bait. One fellow said he tops small apples cut in half with honey flavored peanut butter. I waited three days to catch a small ‘hog’ with apples and carrots. Today, I may switch up with apples, carrots, and peanut butter. I will cover the cage with vine to conceal it. I may even put a tab of honey on it.
Last week, I told my neighbor I caught one already but had my suspicion that there is a family in the neighborhood. He agreed as he, too, saw a monster in his yard as well.
My brother also said he has a groundhog living in his yard. He lives in Connecticut. I don’t think he’s done anything to do try to get rid of his resident. When it comes to the people across my alley, I want to be a great neighbor!
***
It’s one thing to love the outdoors, and the other, for what’s meant to be outdoors invade the indoors! I found this particularly true with pesky little critters, namely flies and ants, in that order may I state. One day, I didn’t have any flies and the next time I turned around, I must have had 50 per window.
These back-winged critters were easier for me to get rid of than their opponents. I started combatting flies back in my college years popping them off the walls with rubber bands. I devised a new technique that works splendidly.
The day before I got avalanched, I received via Amazon a flat mop that I planned to scrub my kitchen floor. The days I was to use it, the flies made their presence. I took the instrument to the window and pressed the cushioning against God’s little creatures moving the mop up and down. The houseflies were a thing of the past.
Yes, I love the outdoors. No, I don’t like ants, outside, inside, or in my lady’s parlor, as the saying once went. They weren’t so bad at one time until the pandemic hit. Then, I found myself without cleaning help! Of course, having a warmer winter didn’t contribute to the cause.
In researching this subject, I sought to find out why so many were inside. According to a Cornell University expert, “They can really proliferate.” Swell. First, I’m minus cleaning help, and second, proliferation. What a wonderful combination. They are considered a nuisance pest. Tell me about it.
What can be done about it?
First, keep my house clean. Easier said than done. Eliminate all kinds of sugar. Second, eliminate damp spots and rotted wood. Showers, windows, and damp areas in the basement are three areas they love. Third, set ant traps. Did that. Didn’t work. The ants take the poison back to the queen, I’m told, and once she’s history, the others are too. Yet to be proven to me! Stay away from sprays, I was advised, because of their dangerous ingredients. So far, Dawn Dishwashing Liquid is topping the traps!
