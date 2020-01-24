35th Allegheny Outdoor Show —
One of Pittsburgh’s great sports traditions, the Allegheny Outdoor Sport and Travel Show, will celebrate its 35th year of bringing the best of hunting, fishing, camping, boating and vacation-planning under one roof.
Returning to the Pittsburgh/Monroeville Convention Center, it will feature three days of outdoor entertainment for all ages, beginning Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16.
Known for years as Western Pennsylvania’s largest show of its kind, this ongoing outdoor show celebrates the diversity of the region’s natural resources and outdoor traditions treasured by thousands in the region.
The show features a giant array of fishing, camping and hunting exhibitors from across the country, live demonstrations and an exclusive lineup of expert seminars. New 2020 fish boats, canoes, kayaks and UTVs/ATVs will also be displayed.
Those planning family camping trips, fishing charters, and even once-in-a-lifetime hunting excursions to exotic locales will want to speak with the show’s many seasoned travel professionals from as close as Nemacolin’s Orvis Field Club to as far away as Alaska and western states, Canada and even Africa.
“The Outdoor Show is an incredible value,” said show manager Christopher Fassnacht.
“Where else can one enjoy non-stop fishing and hunting seminars and the Wild World of Animals Show — all for $20 for the entire family? And, of course, parking is free with free shuttle!”
I have attended many of these shows yearly, and have learned quite a bit, particularly at the seminars. Talking to the exhibitors enlightened me as to new products, innovations and many ideas for futures columns.
Derry’s Township’s Dennis Razza from Razza’s Taxidermy has exhibited his most excellent preservations from cross-sections of the animal kingdom.
At one time Latrobe’s inventor, Frank Moff, first exhibited his Bobberwithabrain there that gave a jump to his world renown product.
And Chef Wutsch, famous wild-game expert, appears year after year, including this February to talk about burgers and jerky from the field.
I was always drawn to return to buy products here that I could find no other places. That should provide incentive for all outdoor enthusiasts to attend.
New this year will be the daily low admission charge of $10 — something new! No coupon is required.
Children 12 and under will be admitted free accompanied by an adult who pays admission. Boy and Girl Scouts in uniform will also receive free admission, and there will be no charge to attend seminars and animal shows.
One of the seminars one has to prioritize is at noon that Sunday (Feb. 16) when Bob Frye will bring to the forefront “The Top Five Overnight Paddling Fishing Trips.”
Being also an author, his books are all relevant to the outdoors and are true documents of learning.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Supervisor Patrick Snickles will appear Saturday (Feb. 15) at 4 p.m. to talk about chronic wasting disease in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the PGC, will update audience attendees as to 2020 fishing in a presentation titled, “Ask the Director.”
And of course, there will be many more experts addressing various subjects that will entertain viewers, so they mustn’t be missed.
The complete schedule of fishing and hunting seminars and animal shows as well as other information is available at www.pittsburghoutdoorshow.com
Doors open at noon on Friday (Feb. 14) and close at 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The convention center is located nine miles east of downtown Pittsburgh and just two miles from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Exit 57. Its physical address is 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville PA, 15146.
The Allegheny Sport and Travel Show is produced by Expositions, Inc. Established in 1937, it is one of the oldest country’s show producers. Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, it is a member of P.O.W.A. and Visit Monroeville.
For additional information, contact Fassnacht at 1-800-600-0307.
