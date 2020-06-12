Bass season to begin June 13 —
I was scootering along the Earl Dalton Fitness Path recently when I crossed paths with Tim Vechter, avid naturalist, lover of the outdoors, and big into conservation, particularly Loyalhanna Creek. It didn’t take long for us to talk about our favorite stomping grounds and the recent layout, the waters and its basin. It’s particularly fun to talk to someone else who is on the same wavelength when it comes to anything.
One of the things he pointed out was that the Common Moorhens are back. He hadn’t seen them around here in these parts for at least 10 years. “These birds are a bit smaller than a mallard. It is classified as a medium-sized member of the rail family found in the aquatic environments. It is 12-to-15 inches in length and has a wingspan of a littler less than two feet. Its feathers are gray-black and a red bill with a yellow tip. Both have long chicken-like toes that help it walk on floating vegetation and the mud with the males a little larger,” he said.
In the eastern United States and Canada, it breeds from Minnesota to New Brunswick and south to the Gulf Coast and Florida. In the United States, the Moorhen winters in California, and Arizona, along the Gulf Coast and on the east coast from Virginia to Florida.
Can you believe it? We are into June already! And to beat all, tomorrow is the first day of bass season! I always state “trout season is a warm-up for bass season.” Personally speaking, I love trout better. But as the saying goes, “time waits for no one.” They are more fun catching than they are prepping for eating. Personally speaking, I like the smaller bass. But if one keeps the bass too small, they just may be illegal. That’s a ‘bad.’
Let me begin for those who may be uneducated, there are various types of species. A member of the sunfish family, there are two outstanding fish, the largemouth and the smallmouth. The largemouth are greenish to tannish in color with a darker back, lighter belly, and a dark horizontal band.
The smallmouth bass are greenish to bronze in color, accounting for their common name, ‘bronze back.’ They have dark vertical bars or diamond patterns on the side, but thee marks aren’t always present and may come and go. The cheek also has dark bars. The jaw extends approximately to the middle of the eye which is often reddish.
Spotted bass have light greenish sides with a dark literal band consisting of irregular blotches. The jaw is shorter than that of a largemouth, but longer than that of a smallmouth, extending to the rear of the eye. Each scale below the lateral band may have a distinct dark spot. Spotted bass have a small patch of teeth on their tongue.
Redeye bass got their names from their distinctive reddish eye. The sides and the back are brownish with darker blotches. The gill cover has a large black spot and the jaw extends nearly to the rear of the eye. Some redeyes have reddish rear fins, blue spots on the back and sides, and a bluish belly.
Suwannee bass are the smallest black bass, seldom exceed 12 inches in length. The cheeks, breasts and belly are bright turquoise. There are a series of dark vertical blotches along the lateral line and a distinct black spot at the base of the tail. The jaw extends to the rear of the eye.
Finally, there are the Guadalupe bass. They are generally greenish and have a lateral band consisting of several dark splotches. They resemble spotted bass in that the scales below the lateral line are spotted, but the greenish colorization extends much lower on the body. The jaw extends to the rear of the eye.
I hope this gives fellow anglers a birds-eye view as to the bass we have in this family.
