Feeding wildlife, a violation?
When we think of feeding wildlife, most often, it’s more of a winter thing than a summer activity. After all, there is snow covering everything, and make no doubt about it, human beings have heart. But like anything else, it has its pluses and minuses.
Wildlife feeding of any sort, including bird feeding, can become illegal if it attracts bears such as in the Pennsylvania elk range. “A wildlife conservation officer of the (Pennsylvania Game Commission) can issue an order for the feeding activity to be stopped temporarily,” stated Marcus Schneck in an article written for pennlive.com dated May 22, 2019.
He went on to state, “According to the commission, the prohibition on feeding bears and elk decreases the possibility of the large and powerful wild animals losing their fear of humans and potentially becoming dangerous.”
All wildlife feeding is banned from the nearly 1.5 million areas of state game lands purchased and managed by the PGC for hunting and trapping.
“In areas of the state where the game commission has established Disease Management Areas in response to the detection of chronic wasting disease in deer,” Schneck noted, “feeding of deer is prohibited. And any feeding of other wildlife that is attracting deer is considered feeding deer, and unlawful.”
I was once told that a Latrobe resident feeds deer all year around because the property owners like to see the animals come and forage on the food left for them. A matter of fact, the deer are so plentiful that the deer population’s roadkill has increased in that vicinity.
According to Doug Gross, retired biologist from the PGC, he stated, “It is important to get past the, ‘Is it important to feed’ … question before engaging in any discussion about … feeding. Of course, our preferred answers to the questions are for folks to plant vegetation plentiful to wildlife before hanging bird feeder, for example. Birds, along with other species can never have too much good habitat.”
“Buying wildlife food – everything from bird seed to sacks of corn to salts of mineral blocks – is completely legal. It’s the use of that food that determines whether it is illegal or legal wildlife feeding,” stated Schneck. If one is going to have bird feeders, the PGC recommends keeping them clean. If not, a multiple number of diseases will set in and be passed along to the birds.
Be advised. Hunting over bait carries a summary offense punishable by a $150 to $300 fine.
***
In Westmoreland County alone, there are seven lakes that are governed by the Big Bass Program. They are Bridgeport Reservoir, Keystone State Park Lake, Mammoth Dam, Northmoreland Lake, Twin Lakes Number One Reservoir (lower), and Twin Lakes Number Two Reservoir (upper).
The Big Bass Program concerns largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted Bass. These bass must be 15 inches or larger to be harvested. In addition, their season is from Jan. 1 through April 16 and June 12 through Dec. 31. From April 17 to June 11, it is illegal to keep bass of mandatory size. In other words, one is not allowed to harvest these species of bass in this time period. One may catch and immediately release them only. During the time one is allowed to keep these fish, one is allowed to take four combined species from the compound.
Catching and keeping bass during periods where it is illegal to harvest bass carries a fine of $75 plus court costs or $125 and an additional $20 to $50 for every additional bass kept. For additional information, contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at 1-814-445-8974.
***
When fishing in brushy cover from a boat, one can secure one’s boat with a metal clip called a brush clamp. Rather than dropping an anchor overboard, one can use this device to grab onto any brush, tree limbs, or thicket near the shore. This will prevent one’s anchor from getting snagged on the bottom.
