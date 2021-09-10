Harvest tag change —
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has redesigned its hunting licenses to include harvest tags as well. In the inside will be the actual permit. Surrounding it on the edges will be squared in boxes noting numbers where hunters can notch the tag every time they report a kill.
Not only are the 2021-22 Pennsylvania hunting licenses sporting a brand new look, but they’ll also give big game hunters a new phrase to indicate success: “I’ve notched my tag.”
Since upgrading to the enhanced Hunt-Fish-PA licensing system, the glossy yellow permits to which commonwealth hunters and anglers have grown accustomed in recent years are now things of the past. This year’s licenses are bright neon green, but otherwise share nearly identical features to previous versions, except one subtle change — there’s no place to write in the date of the harvest. Instead, successful hunters will be required to cut the month and day of harvest on the harvest tag using a numerical grid system that runs the perimeter of the back of the tag itself.
The procedure puts Pennsylvania in line with numerous other states, (including Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, to name a few), that also require hunters to “notch” their tags after harvests. Pennsylvania hunters are still required to hand-write harvest information on their tags, such as wildlife management unit, county, township and time of harvest, but require a knife to cut out the date on the back of the tag. The notching process is intended to reduce the amount of necessary pen work, while simultaneously making it more difficult for outlaws to abuse the system.
“Another consideration in the decision is that it helps to ensure fair opportunity for all law-abiding hunters,” said Commission Communications Director Travis Lau. “A notched tag shows its age quickly, and if a tag is used and notched, it is extremely difficult thereafter for a lawbreaker to pass it off as valid.”
Initial feedback in a Pennsylvania-specific outdoors Facebook group with more than 40,000 members provided mixed reviews on the new tagging requirement. Most praised the measure as a simple way to deter unlawful individuals from trying to take advantage of the system by altering or reusing tags, while others expressed displeasure with still needing to carry a pen, seeing the written portion as being redundant or something that could be filled out after removing the carcass from the field.
“Since Pennsylvania requires all deer to be tagged in the ear (there is some new language in the deer section of this year’s digest explaining this year’s requirement and why bucks aren’t permitted to be tagged on the antler), Lau said, “you’ll most likely be using a knife during the tagging process anyway, and in most cases, immediately after when field-dressing.”
He acknowledged some hunters may elect to remove entails later, while skinning or butchering, when there is no immediate concern for spoilage, but most will be prepared.
“Big-game hunters carry knives,” Lau said. “Anyone without one is unprepared for the success they could see on any day, and at any moment, spent hunting big game in Pennsylvania. I can’t wait to notch my first tag!”
Most everyone knows Latrobe is surrounded by basins of water. I’ve often told people that if we didn’t have two streets coming into Latrobe, it probably would be a moat. Most talked about are the Keystone State Park lake, Twin Lakes Park, Ethel Springs Lake and of course, Loyalhanna Creek.
One body of water I seldom hear anything about that contains a good number of fish is Acme Dam. It is a 24-acre impoundment located in Chestnut Ridge Park. It is found south between Mount Pleasant and Donegal. Fed by the headwaters of Jacobs Creek, it has an average depth of 3.3 feet. The entire lake is easily accessible for shore fishing. Boating is permitted with unpowered or electric motors only. Statewide regulations are used to manage all fish populations at the dam.
In 2021, 11 species were captured in trap nets with Bluegill, Black Crappie, and Brown Bullhead being the most abundant. Fifty three percent of largemouth bass were more than 15 inches.
