Spin fly —
One of the winter outdoor sports I forgot to mention last week is one that certainly brought back old memories when I lived in Oakmont.
What the city did each year was freeze over its tennis courts and turn them in a place where we could ice skate. Known for my punning, but not meaning to do so here, that was really cool.
I never thought about the memories of my school years until one evening when, while watching the television news, I saw a group of people casually skating around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the center of downtown Pittsburgh.
Matter of fact, my folks bought me a pair of skates just for that annual occurrence back in the late 1950s. My thoughts ran along the line that if my hometown would go to that kind of trouble for me (and others), the least I could do was to try to keep my balance on two blades. A lot of laughs and any number of bruising took us through the winter.
— — — — —
When you asked Santa for a nice reel and rod as you expressed your interest to taking up fishing this year, you made your requests vaguely known, but not really specific, right?
What you got was a costly spinning rod and reel. You thanked the giver with a cringing smile, but it was too late. Admit it, you could have stated that fly-fishing was the angling choice and then maybe the proper tools would have been given you.
Hold it right there! It will still work just fine. Yes, one can fly-fish with a spinning rod.
Recently, when I reported in last week’s column that a fly-fisherman was observed catching nice trout on Lower Twin Lake near Greensburg with flies, it’s natural to think that one could only do so with a fly rod and reel, but that is anything but the truth. Many more people have done it than once thought.
And with the crazy weather in the 50s on off, this is the perfect time to head to one’s favorite body of water to catch fish with flies.
When an avid Latrobe angler called me on the phone recently, I told him I was about to write my story on this subject, and he stated, “I have done it many times in the past.”
“So,” I asked, “how do you rig up you line?” He said, “I tie my fly on the end, add a very small split to get the fly out into the water, and fling it out there.”
It was suggested to put that weight on a foot above the fly. I’ve done the same thing. One doesn’t always have to stick to a strict game-plan.
Make a mental note about this next fact.
“Spinning rods work much better when fishing small streams, especially ones that are crowded with brush. The shorter length of an ultra-light, for example, makes navigation and casting streamers and nymphs in those situations much easier.”
One fellow stated, “When I fish for trout on streams using my spinning rod, I cast at different angles downstream and then retrieve the fly slowly. If a bump or awkward feeling is felt, set that hook.
“If there’s nothing there, try again. If something is there, there’s no need to try again!
— — — — —
Since we’re having really nice weather during these wintery months, anglers should have their adrenalin pumped a bit on wanting to get out on the waters...along the Loyalhanna Creek, for instance. If such is the case, or maybe one is new at the sport, what are listed below are eight suggested winter trout flies for fly fishing in Pennsylvania.
Included are the: Tungsten Missle, sizes 14-16; Rainbow Warrior Midge, sizes 16-20; Zebra Midge, sizes 16-22; Wolly Bugger, sizes 6-12; Griffin’s Gnat, sizes 16-22; Firebead Sparkle Worm, size 12; Euro Rubber Prince, sizes 10-14, and Hare’s Ear Nymph, sizes 12-18. This is just a partial list.
