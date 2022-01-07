Downhill skiing fun —
When I was in high school, my uncle used to pick me up in Oakmont and transport me to Laurel Mountain where he saw to it that I received skiing lessons. Since he was a master at performing his skills, he wanted me to follow his footsteps (or board tracks) in maneuvering from the top of the hill to someplace to the bottom. Were the lessons successful? Not really… I did learn part of what it takes, but what really scared me was the speed of sliding down an icy hill faster than I really anticipated. When it came to the part where I twisted my ankle, I decided this “pastime pleasure” had to come to an end.
Maybe I wasn’t the only one who was tempted by the frozen surfaces under foot. My brother did too. He stayed longer than I did. What went through many minds probably was one thought: “Boy, would it be great to glide down the slopes of this mountain that had trails carved out for different categories from beginners to experts and those in between.”
It didn’t take long for us to look into some reference material to have added information to help me learn the ups and downs being a better skier.
One magazine I came upon was one called SKI. It helped me understand the tips for those desiring to know more about the sport.
The number one lesson is to start with a squatting position all day. That will strengthen the legs. Bending one’s knees does a number of things; it forces one to shove one’s shins into the front of the boot, gaining control of the ski. It also centers one’s upper body above one’s legs, keeping one’s balance.
When one’s knees are bent, one will have better control through the bumps going downhill.
Go slow, have patience. Talk with the instructor having him point out what you, the skier, is doing wrong. Having unreasonable expectations will only yield frustrations.
Dress appropriately. Rent properly fitting boots. Good boots make the difference between a good and a bad day. One should also buy snow pants, a helmet, gloves, sunglasses, and sunscreen.
Don’t learn from a loved one. Getting into fights will only work against proper instruction. Getting a lesson from a stranger will work out a lot better.
Pick the right resort. Look for resorts that have excellent grooming.
This was one of my big issues. Don’t be afraid to fall. Falling is a part of learning. Try to fall to your side versus forwards or backwards, which might you twist something. If one falls, self-arrest oneself so one doesn’t slide down the slope and either run into or over something. Wear pads if accident prone.
Don’t look down at the tips. It’s a strange feeling to have planks attached to one’s feet. Ski-instructors suggest looking about ten feet ahead at all times. One can prepare for uneven terrain better, have better sense of where one is going, and focus on more what is next, not what’s now. Besides, it helps to see that tree up ahead, especially if one is moving faster than a snail.
Stay evenly balanced over one’s skis. Skiing puts one into a pretty uncomfortable and awkward position if one isn’t used to it. The boots push one forward, but the weight of the front of one’s skis scoots one back. Many beginners will either lean way back (often referred to as back-seat skiing) or way forward to counterbalance themselves. This is wrong. Keeping your legs squarely under one’s torso with one’s shoulders pointing downhill will give one a stronger technique and more control. Keeping one’s body weight directly over the skis narrowest point (the sweet spot) will have the ski work for one, not against one.
