Shoot ‘em with a bow —
If you are really in for a good time and you want to help out the environment at the same time, now is your best time to bow hunt for carp. As long as you are not fishing in trout approved waters, not only carp, catfish and suckers are fair game for a thrilling challenge any time of year or day.
Hunting fish with a bow and arrow, or bowfishing, has been around for a long time, recently gaining popularity as outdoor enthusiasts are discovering there is more fun to this angle of sporting than ever once sport.
Ever since I received a telephone call from a gent who fired a question to me whether or not it was legal to harvest these large invasive species with a bow and arrow setup, I could not wait to hit the telephone keys to contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and ascertain the regulations and recommendations pertaining to harvest these unwanted fish, particularly the carp.
The fellow who called me said, “There are just too many of them (meaning carp). They are eating the eggs of various species and overcrowding the waterways.” The only problem I can see here is that many of the carp populations inhabit the trout-approved waters. Once the fish come into shore during evening hours, that is a good time to let those arrows fly.
I happened to watch a video of a teen and his female friend fishing and hunting for carp, and they did so in the afternoon approximately around 2 p.m. So, there is no set time to score, it seems.
The gear required for bowhunting is a little different than that with which you might hunt deer. One can use a recurve bow or a compound for this sport. The arrow used for bowfishing is a heavy, fiberglass shaft with a barbed point on the end. In contrast, the standard arrow holder or rest is likely not substantial enough to support the heavier shaft. Each bowhunter has his own preference.
I read about one sportsman who preferred 25-to-35 yards with 75-to-200-test Dacron string. Another angler fished with a closed-faced Zebco 808 mounted on a 40-pound recurve bow. Then, there is the bottle method. It offers a low drag whereby the line is released. A simple reel retrieves the string into a bottle. This unit retail from $75 to $100. The least expensive line retrieval set up retails between $20-to-$25. It is an open line spool that peels off string when the arrow is released. With no reel apparatus, the fish is retrieved by hand. The drawback to this method is that the line will spin developing tangles.
Arrows cost $10 and more. The great this is one needs no more than, maybe, three at the most. One angler noted he has never need to replace one arrow. Wish we could say that about our lure fishing!
Most bowfishing shots are taken at five to 10 feet in less than two feet of water. Aim for the center of the body mass, one reference indicated, but hitting anywhere in the fish will generally do the job.
As stated before, one can catch these fish any time of the day. I read about one fisher who does all his fishing at night by shining a 2000-watt light down into the water and then taking it from there. Late evening fishing is good because carp come in to feed and one can easily see them from the shore.
One last note. It is a prerogative you buy a fishing license as it is required as well.
Give it a try. You may find that this will be a new challenge. Just think! No hook, no line, no sinker!
