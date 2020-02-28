Fishing licenses –
When Monty Murty recently shared with me that, “Pennsylvania was the last or one of the last trout fishing states to allow licenses to be displayed,” I was a bit surprised, for whenever I saw anglers fishing, whether it be in a stream or on a lake, their permits were always attached to their hats.
Matter of fact, not seeing such a permit pinned somewhere to apparel instantly told me that an individual was in violation.
So, I decided to see what the public’s views were. Most of the opinions were as expected, but one was slightly different, and so I thought I’d’ highlight his first. It came from Murty who furthered his outlook on the newly passed law that fishermen and women do not have to display their fishing licenses anymore while fishing.
The Laughlintown resident wrote, “At the monthly Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited meeting Feb. 5, Denny Hess, vice president, reported that while the new regulation doing away with the requirement to display fishing licenses was approved, there was still an administrative to-do for the regulation to go into effect.
“That was expected to be pro-forma. WCO (Waterways Conservation Officers) are aware some fishermen are not displaying their licenses, so law enforcement will be understanding for the time being.”
Noting where the past member of the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited left off from where he made the statement concerning the commonwealth being one of the last states to enforce such a law, he stated, “Hard-core trout anglers knows that, and there seems to be a sense of relief that Pennsylvania has joined the modern world of angling license enforcement. They don’t like Pennsylvania to be seen as behind the times.
“Anglers wishing to display their pride have a heritage and tradition option with the annual button, which by the way generates additional revenue for the state by qualifying for additional federal apportionment of fishing equipment excise tax revenue to Pennsylvania.”
The avid fly-fisher noted, “As for the risk of scofflaws getting away without buying a fishing license, the modern world has a remedy for that. Now that licensed anglers are tracked nationwide by their state driver’s license, and game law penalties such as banning from the sport can be applied nationwide, there is a serious and instantaneous penalty for law-breakers.”
“And,” Murty added, “for those wishing to hold with tradition, they can still put their license in a little plastic case and pin it to their hat. One may assume the new regulation must have, in some way, be attributed to reducing the cost of replacing lost licenses and the cost of administering that problem.
“And, most all good anglers have developed that sixth sense that our WCO have in spades, spotting the on-stream behavior of the kind of angler that likely is breaking some game law, if not fishing without a license.”
He concluded by saying, “Personally, I don’t know many law-abiding anglers that have, after observing sportsman-like angling, not wished for a bit of ‘stop-and-search’ law enforcement.”
Long-time friend and one-time fellow fisherman Bill Fodiak had something to say about the matter.
The Pittsburgher stated, “The law regarding fishing licenses does not bother me, but am curious why the change was made.”
He, Forbes Trail Chapter Trout Unlimited’s first president Frank Felbaum and I originally edited and published the Sportsman’s Diary many years ago in Latrobe. Once a Trauger resident, Fodiak and I have many fine stories to relate about the Greater Latrobe area.
Of course, none could ever be outdone as compared to that of Stan Akins, who used to share Loyalhanna Creek with me many a times.
At that era, he pulled out all the tricks in his bag to wallop me something good. Both the retired high school counselor of the Derry Area School District and Latrobe’s entrepreneur have hung up our poles, but continue with opinions of sorts about everything.
He stated with uncertain terms, “If you don’t need to show your license; you don’t need to purchase a license!”
If I was a state official, I’d keep my eye on this guy!
