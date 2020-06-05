Brother’s keeper —
As is the custom of this writer, I usually begin by sharing comments that I believe have validity. People will call or see me around lakes or share their viewpoints on certain subjects. I found it rather interesting that this week, in particular, statements came in bunches all mentioning one subject – dead trout at the bottom of water basins.
Not knowing the truth to the matter, I’ll have to use the word “allege”.
Here is my take on stocking of fish. This year was exceptionally different and difficult. Stocking all trout at once instead of spreading out the “dump” developed into a series of issues.
First, man (or woman) power was limited. Only those working for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission were permitted to transfer the fish from the tanker trucks to the water basins. Thus, it took longer for the aquatic species to find a new home. Second, and foremost, allegedly, when the trout were dumped into the water, they were not acclimated to the temperature of the waters. If the water in the tankers were warmer than the lakes, fish thrown into the cold from the warm allegedly met their demise.
I understand it would take a great deal longer to make sure the water temps would be the same. Under the new provisions. It appears there would have never been enough time to make that commitment, so the Commission had to throw the fish in as quickly as possible. Allegedly, they quickly met their death.
Someone asked me if I could identify the small birds at Keystone State Park in New Alexandria. I could not. Can you?
I did get another question that I couldn’t answer but maybe some of my readers can. “If after fish have been stocked and one sees a number of fish floating or lying on the bottom, can one scoop the legal amount from where it lay deceased and claim and take it? My answer is “I believe the fish have to be caught by means of a hook to be considered legal.” It’s a shame, though. To me that’s wasting good food made for us by God. We ought to lay claim to it. That brings me to my feature today.
I called it ‘Brother’s keeper,’ because, in a sense, we all are our brother’s keepers. I was disturbed recently when I read an article in the Latrobe Bulletin about citizens are throwing garbage in the recyclable bins. Thus, everything goes to the dump.
I know everyone wants to do his or her thing now, and “heck with my neighbor.” In a person’s mind, that may be the way things work. Carefully, I follow the recycling instructions as provided by the City of Latrobe. All my cardboard is carefully cut to size. Sheets of paper are separated from articles that I know go in the garbage. And last, I put nothing in plastic bags. If shredded paper deposited in the bin, I put it in brown paper papers. I’m thrilled when I follow my game plans and am happy that I filled my black and orange container according to specifications.
Then I pick up the newspaper and read that all my efforts were in vain because a fellow citizen did it his way, and all my trouble and efforts were for naught and my cutups are headed for the landfill?
If we are to be our brother’s keeper, the ‘me generation’ better wake up to what’s happening. It’s all about conservation and not degradation. We are to restore our resources, not to destruct the land given to us to build upon, care for, and regenerate.
If one wants to see it go downhill, go ahead and watch. The future lies within our grasp.
Every so often, I come up a person out at the lake who is pulling fishing line from trees and bushes along shorelines of various lakes and streams. Who do you suppose casts these strands that tangles around branches, snarled in unsightly messes? Would it be the people who care about their environment or those who could care less?
Maybe it is the same people who throw their garbage in their recyclable bins!
