I hear this every year from anglers calling me on the phone declaring, “Forget about fishing that lake. There are no fish in it!” That’s what one chap stated when he made reference to Indian Lake Park.
Another fellow stated something similar in talking about Mammoth Dam Lake. “I got a few nibbles, but that’s all,” he said. I have two questions for both individuals. First, do you know how to present your bait? Second, what time of the day are you approaching your challenges?
Let’s start with Indian Lake. “Are you referring to the private or public lake?” I asked. Seconds of silence went by. He then said, “There is only one Indian Lake, isn’t there?” I thought so, too. I had fished the private one as a guest with a friend. I was not familiar with the public basin of water.
I decided to do a little investigation. It so happens that Indian Lake, privately owned, was established in 1966, a 750-acre man made basin. It is located in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, 1.5 miles from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County. Known for its recreational opportunities, one can waterski, waterboard, fish, jet ski, swim, and sun bath, to mention just some of the activities.
Indian Lake Park, located at 2616 to 2622 Clay Pike in North Huntingdon Township, is noted for its peaceful atmosphere and walking path around a pond. It is a great place for a family outing and/or taking the kids fishing. One visitor raved about his fishing experiences there, while others talked about the historical covered bridge.
The man who mentioned Mammoth Dam fishing was lousy told me he chose a whole night crawler as his bait. I advised him if he goes there again, cut off an inch of worm and attach it to a number six hook, and give that a try. I think he will be surprised that smaller baits will do a far better job than four-inch crawlers, for instance. I have always preferred butter, wax, or dug worms over something larger. I know there will be some who will always use minnows or shiners and stick to them. The bottom line is simplicity. A piece of crawler may go five times further than a whole crawler and get better results – a word to the wise.
***
I was talking to a representative from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently who wanted me to remind users of state waters that the water where people recreate belongs to the state, and all rules governing that water will be enforced by the waterways’ conservation officers, whether it be on private or public property.
***
And now on to my story of the day – House Finch eye disease. From an article from The Cornell Lab came the following information. Back as far as 1994, backyard bird watchers in Maryland noticed something unusual while watching their fine-feathered friends. House finches were showing up at feeders displaying red, crusty eyes so swollen that they bulged out of their small bird heads.
But this wasn’t the only place onlookers were viewing the sightings. In Ithaca, New York, volunteers at Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch noticed a repeating theme from Baltimore and Washington, D.C. as well. The majority of the reports that were reviewed seem to come from Maryland more than any other place originally. It eventually developed like a plague.
Many of the sick birds would conjugate around bird feeders. If these apparatuses aren’t kept clean, healthy birds will contract the illness and not only spread it on to others, but possibly die. That is why it is important to keep the hanging devices clean at all times.
The big question was – why were these birds getting sick? The university researchers discovered a poultry pathogen began affecting this most successful bird species of North America as the various species intermingled and an outbreak of this new disease for these species started to flare.
“The culprit of the new disease was identified from bacteria collected from infected birds’ lesions, a species of bacteria known to cause respiratory infections in chickens and turkeys,” the article stated. It was found that the disease jumped from poultry to wild songbirds. Thus, House Finch eye disease developed. If people are to continue to feed these creatures, we must do our part to eradicate this disease.
