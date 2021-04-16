Casting Canadian waters —
Just the other day a friend emailed me asking if I would clarify in detail some incidents that I wrote about in my book, “With Me Always.” Having somewhat of a foggy memory, I emailed my brother, Bob, to get some clarifications. The outing in question was a family trip to Montreal, Canada. We concluded that I was 16 at the time.
Years before that, I had taken up fly tying, making the “God-awfulist” imitations that I thought might attract fish. After all, all those others carefully strung by those who perfected the trade looked superb, nothing like mine. However, that wasn’t going to stop me. I was on to something, so I thought, and had in mind that my flies would be the tickets to getting the job done.
When we arrived at our destination outside of the city, my father engaged a guide to take the three of us to a lake that was set off on a beaten path. We went by Jeep to a remote body of water. As soon as I laid my eyes on it, my adrenalin level rose. My father and brother would take a rowboat out into the depths, and I would stay back on shore and use my “skills” to attract the various species of aquatic life with my works of art.
It didn’t take long for me to tie on my first fly and cast it forward. Within minutes, I got a hit, then another, and another. There was a certain amount of accomplishment that flowed through my bloodstream. I was excited to say the least. All was going well until I got one of my brainstorms. Just off to the right I saw a log floating on the surface of the water. “You know,” I said to myself, “I could go farther out if I walked on that log and cast from it.”
That’s what I did. I got out so far, stopped, and proceeded to make my cast. No sooner did I do that than the log began to roll. I found myself actually running in place. All of a sudden, the unthinkable happened. As the motion of this timber increased in speed, I ended up having to run faster until I found myself being tossed forward ending up in the drink, maintaining a slow sinking feeling. I turned quickly toward the shore and swam as hard as I could toward the bank. Fortunately (with the help of God, I have to admit), I was able to pull myself onto the land clutching my rod in hand. Thank goodness it was summertime, or I would have gotten hyperthermia.
It took me a while to come to my senses. The warmer air dried my clothes eventually, and little by little I recuperated from the sogginess one gets from being fully immersed. All in all, it was a day whereby I learned many lessons.
Afterwards, my mother joined us, and we found a little restaurant in a heavily wooded area. The people running it all had French accents. When we asked about the “special of the day,” we were told it was “filet of duck.” Never having that, we decided to order it. We found out later, our treat was “filet of haddock!”
***
A few weeks ago, I received a telephone call from one of my faithful readers who told me I had misled the public as to when one can hunt coyotes and the best time to harvest them. I quoted the Game Commission’s summary booklet as to hunting them but failed to read the dates set for trapping and using cable restraints. There is no closed season for hunting, but for trapping and using cable restraints, one is limited from Oct. 25 to Feb 21. I stated nighttime as the best time to hunt these animals. He said he got all his coyotes during early morning and just before it got dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.