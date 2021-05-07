Discarded masks pose problems —
You may have seen them lying along paths, in people’s garbage, or hung off shrubbery in the woods somewhere. Wherever they have been located, those discarded COVID-19 masks and plastic gloves have been tossed away as refuse and picked up by wildlife entrapping and entangling animals all over the globe.
According to the New York Times, in an article written last summer by Marie Fazie, “Some researchers predicted an ‘environmental disaster.’” Now researchers have published a new report in the journal, “Animal Biology,” that offers a first look into how animals are handling the aftermath of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) litter, reports Anne Pinto-Rodiques for Science News.
In her report, scientists described various instances during which animals actually died after swallowing or becoming entangled in the PPE that was not disposed of properly. For example, a penguin in Brazil swallowed a mask while hedgehogs in the United Kingdom got tangled in masks as well.
In August of 2020, volunteers cleaning up canals in Leiden, Netherlands, came upon a small European perch wedged inside of a thumb of a disposable latex glove. After hearing about this incident, biologists based at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center at Leiden University decided to take a closer look from litter cleanups and talked to veterinarians who may have observed animals affected by PPE waste.
A young seagull was found hobbling around the streets of Essex, a county in England, with a plastic mask around its feet. The mask left the gull with sore and swollen legs. It was noticed after it was apparently having difficulty walking by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Animals (RSPCA).
“It was clear the mask was there for some time,” said RSPCA inspector Adam Jones, “and the elastic bands had tightened around its legs causing it and its joints to swell, as well.” After being treated, the bird was monitored closely and seemed to be improving as time went by.
Adams emphasized, “I’d appeal to all members of the public to ensure they dispose of their face masks and disposable gloves — and all other types of litter — properly and responsibly, so that animals don’t get hurt.”
Science News also reported 28 incidents of harmful wildlife and found that these events were part of an emerging global pattern.
“Many of those instances were mask-related and the earliest victim they found was an American robin in Canada wrapped up in a mask found in April 2020. Pets are also at risk, as the study found several cases of domestic cats and dogs in the United States ingesting face masks,” according to Science News.
Worldwide, face masks have been found by divers in South of France and in the beak of a kite in Hong Kong. It resembles an eagle but is smaller.
The periodical went on to state, “As always with these single use items, you’re really not looking after them and they end up in the environment really soon. They start becoming a real problem.” People for Ethical Treatment of Animals director, Elisa Allen, also voiced her support for reusable masks: “As with plastic straws, carelessly discarding face masks, gloves, and other protective gear don’t just pollute our parks, woods and beaches – they can be deadly to animals.” That applies to fishing line as well.
She went on to state, “Birds have died after becoming entangled in face masks, while dolphins, turtles, and other marine animals can easily choke or suffer from fatal bowel obstructions when they mistake PPE for food. It’s vital that single-use items be disposed of properly — and it’s important that those outside of a medical environment consider opting reusable, machine washable cloth masks.”
It is suggested snipping the straps on disposable masks and cutting up disposable gloves to help curb PPE threats to wildlife. Don’t discard them on the streets or beaches unless one is in personal protective equipment. Face masks can carry COVID-19 after they have been discarded. Greenspace recommends using reusable face masks instead.
“Those caught discarding face masks, plastic gloves or plastic bottles may face a fine of $250 to $500,” stated an official from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
