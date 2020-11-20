Life jackets a must —
Congratulations to Jerry Amalong from Latrobe who recently caught and released a 24-inch steelhead while fishing Elk Creek in Erie County.
These fish are stocked in Lake Erie tributaries and migrate downstream into the large basin. In the fall, they ascend up the tributaries.
A wild steelhead begins its life in a stream or river, hatching from an egg laid in gravel. These fish will grow, commonly reaching 24 inches in length. Some species have reached 30 inches long. The state record for this fish caught was 20 pounds, 3 ounces back in 2001.
I received a telephone call from an area sportsman who reported that he saw a large number of carp hanging close to the banks of the Lower Lake at Twin Lakes Park. As an avid angler there, he stated that the growth of that species has increased significantly over the years.
Make no doubt about it, there are some very large carp in that body of water. He, too, expressed the fact that the fish he saw were huge in length. Back on the first day of trout season, I accompanied two others on a paddleboat. One of the fellows hooked onto a large carp during the mid-morning hours. It took him most of the day to haul it onto the boat.
Most anglers, after catching carp, return them to the waters. Few people eat them; however, I hear if properly cleaned, they are as tasty as many of the other freshwater fish. The trick is to cut away the mud vein and discard it and everything except the filet above it.
It is this writer’s concern that with more and more of these aquatic menaces, they will take over the bodies of water leaving little space for other fish to grow. This in turn becomes problematic. Thus, hauled in, they should be disposed of properly. If caught in the spring, for example, they can be buried under seeds, for they make excellent fertilizer. Otherwise, bury them or dispose them in one’s garbage.
Nov. 1 marked the date whereby one is required to wear a life jacket if one is going out on a boat less that 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak during the cold weather months. This is mandatory until April 30, 2021.
Owners who put boats out onto waters must obey regulations devised by the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission. The following requirements are:
• All boats must have a United States Coast Guard (USCG)-approved wearable life jacket on board for each person;
• Life jackets must be the appropriate size for the person intended. Check the life jacket label to ensure it’s the appropriate size for the person wearing it. Also, make sure the life jacket fits. See the Pennsylvania Boating Handbook to learn how to check for proper fit and more information. Life jackets must be appropriate for the activity for which it is worn. See the USCG-approval label for information;
• Wearable life jackets must be “readily accessible.” This means life jackets should be stowed where the life jackets can be easily reached, or in the open, ready to wear. Throwable devices must be “immediately available” which means the devices shall be within an arm’s length of the operator or passenger while the boat is operated. A life jacket that is sealed in its original packaging is not readily accessible or immediately available;
• All life jackets must be in good and serviceable condition and legibly marked showing the USCG -approved number. This means the life jacket must be functional, free of tears or defects in the material, and all buckles, straps, zippers, and other closures must be operable;
• In addition to wearable life jackets, boats 16 feet and over must have a throwable device (ring buoy, life ring, or buoyant seat required to carrying a throwable device;
• A throwable device may not be used as a substitute for a wearable device.
Finding oneself in frigid waters can be fatal. Take these precautionary measures.
