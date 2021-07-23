Ponds to be rehabilitated —
Many of you who have traveled Beatty County Road have gazed down over the embankments only to notice a number of ponds orangish in color positioned side by side — some very large and others somewhat smaller. Each has a similar purpose. To remove the iron oxide that’s contained within the waters that has been rerouted to each basin from Four Mile Run and Monastery Run.
Established in 1993 by the Loyalhanna Creek Mine Drainage Coalition (LCMDC), the Monastery Run Improvement Project (MRIP) has been a broad-based effort to remediate abandoned mine drainage (AMD) discharges, thus restoring water quality in the Loyalhanna Watershed. More than 50 members oversaw the design and function of the MRIP during the first 10 years of the project. First, the water containing the iron oxide from the two streams was rerouted to the ponds. After the iron settles, the cleaner water is rerouted back to Four Mmile Run where it empties into it and flows into Loyalhanna Creek.
MRIP consists of three passive treatment wetland systems on 20 acres of land owned by St. Vincent Archabbey and sits adjacent to the historic St. Vincent Gristmill. Original funding for the MRIP was secured from grants from EPA – Section 319 grant: United States Department of Natural Resources Conservation Service (PL-566) and PA-DEP.
The MRIP wetlands have become a uniquely accessible field demonstration site and experimental classroom. Wetlands No. 3 is used to provide hands-on, outdoors educational experiences for undergraduate courses and K-12 programming. The wetlands attract visitors, including government officials, representatives from environmental agencies and local watershed groups, environmental researchers and technical professionals, and community members.
The most visible and severe property identified in the Loyalhanna Watershed was the discharges from abandoned deep mines. Two of the affected streams — Four Mile Run and Monastery Run — were the first major sources of main drainage into Loyalhanna Creek and were responsible for the physical degradation and elimination of nearly all aquatic life in 0.8 miles of Monastery Run and 1.1 miles of Four Mile Run.
When all the wetlands within the WRIP were completed in 1998, the focus then became education and outreach. The community had always known about the orange “sulfur” creeks but didn’t necessarily understand the reason for the treatment. The first step was informing the uneducated.
Wetlands No. 3 was designed with education in mind. It is very accessible with wide walking paths, and a visible and dramatic color change throughout the wetlands demonstrating the process. Since the installation of the systems, the Loyalhanna Creek has seen significant improvement in water quality and aquatic diversity. St. Vincent has maintained the systems by seeking various funds when necessary to rehabilitate different parts of the wetlands.
In the very near future, the college is preparing to embark on a three-year effort to rehabilitate part of the wetlands that provides passive treatment of local mine-drainage. Evaluated will be Wetlands No. 1, one of three large ponds, where mine drainage is channeled, and pollutants including iron settle to the bottom before the treated water is released into the creek tributary.
One of the projects will be to remove the sludge that has built up on the bottom of the pond. One of the problems that developed over the years was erosion of berms used to control water movement. Plans have been shifted to transfer the flow to Wetlands No. 2. By repairing the berms, the retention of water should last longer times and provide for iron to settle to the bottom.
The project received a $213,295 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) — among five Westmoreland County applicants recently approved for funding through the Grower Greener Program — and a $50,000 grant from the Federal Office of Surface Mining’s Watershed Cooperative Agreement Program. The college will provide an in-kind contribution of about $3,600, through use of equipment.
Beth Bollinger, chemistry lab manager in St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, will serve as project director, while Caryl Fish, associate professor of chemistry, will assist with project evaluation.
