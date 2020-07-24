Cool cave life —
It goes without saying that this year, we are experiencing a very heavy clover growth, one that many of us have never experienced before. After seeing my favorite bunny munching in the midst, no matter who I talked to, everyone told me the same thing.
So, I decided to look into the matter and through my discovery, I found out that since we had a mild winter, the ground Ph was just right, and the soil was healthy, we would definitely have a better than average growth of clover. And that, my friends, is the end of the story.
I was recently confronted by a gentleman who suggested I devote some time in my column talking about caves. At first, I hesitated, as there were no caves around here, but then decided to give it a go particularly after I knew that this would be a place where it would be a bit cooler amidst the very hot days we have experienced lately.
I may be straying away from the home turf when I refer to the Great Basin National Park, but here we have 44 caves within its boundaries, ranging in elevation from 5,800 to 11,200 feet, crossing a diversity of vegetation zones, and going as deep as 480 feet below the surface. Habituating these caves are intriguing life forms, adapted to the cold, damp darkness of underground world.
There are three categories of animals that live in these caves: trogloxenes, troglophiles, and troglobites.
Trogloxenes are part-time cave residents, such as bats and rodents. They use caves for nests, hibernation, or for maternity roosts, but they must go outside for food. Troglophiles can spend their entire life in a cave, if they choose, but these same species can also survive on the surface. Examples of troglophiles are earthworms and spiders.
Troglobites are the most fascinating of cave creatures, as they are so adapted to the cave environment that they can only survive underground. More than 1,300 troglobic, or cave-adapted species, have been documented in the United States, with insects, crustaceans, and arachnids making up the majority. Troglobitic species of flatworms, snails, millipedes, centipedes, fish, and amphibians also exist.
The cave environment poses many challenges to comfort and survival: perpetual darkness, high humidity (80-100%), poor and sporadic nutrient sources, a lack of environmental cues, and wet, slippery substrates. Many caves also contain stressful gas mixtures — air that is lethal to non-cave critters like us.
But caves also exhibit essentially stable environmental conditions, with minimal variation in temperature, barometric pressure, and carbon dioxide levels. The relatively stable conditions are favorable for animals that cannot regulate their body temperatures.
In general, caves have little in the way of nutrients, or food, for the creatures that inhabit them. Some of the more common nutrient resources are guano, droppings, urine, and carcasses. Organic debris from the surface surrounding a cave can also add to the food sources.
Cave ecosystems interact dynamically with the physical and biological elements of the surface. Food, for the most part, comes from the outside. Trogloxens, such as bats and rats, carry nutrients into the caves and leave them behind. An unlucky creature can fall through a vertical shaft and die. Percolating water or underground streams will also bring in nutrients, and roots pushing down through the bedrock can reach a cave, supplying food. Even the air, itself, can provide sustenance as it carries in pollen and spores.
Many troglobites exhibit incredible adaptions to cave environments, such as tiny to non-existent eyes, increased sensory organs and elongated feeler and appendages, and reduced or non-existent pigmentation.
Troglobites conserve energy through decreased reproductive rates but increase the chances of offspring survival by producing larger eggs. Life lived at a slow metabolic rate actually increases the longevity.
