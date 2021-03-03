WWM to hold fundraiser —
The Wilderness Wildness Museum (WWM), located in Rector, will hold its spring handgun and shotgun giveaway, March 11-20. Proceeds will be used to support all scout and youth programs. Winning numbers will be drawn from the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Daily Lottery three-digit numbers. Beginning March 11 and every other day hence, $250 cash or $1,000 will be awarded. On March 12, the first gun, a Smith & Wesson Victory (Kryptic) 22LR Auto weapon, will be the prize for the lucky winner. The winner of the March 14 ticket drawing will receive a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm automatic. On March 16, the recipient will get a Weatherby Orion 1 – 12 gauge 28 inch. The next gun to be given away two days later will be a Mossberg .410 Turkey Magnum, and finally on the last day of giveaways will be a Ruger LC9s 9mm automatic.
Chances are $10. With that donation, a person has 10 days to win 10 prizes. For every five tickets, the recipient will get five free tickets. To order tickets, mail a check to Wilderness Wildlife Museum, P.O. Box 63, Rector, Pa. 15677. Be sure to include a phone number. One may also buy tickets at Jioio’s Little Italy Restaurant, 333 West Main Street, Ligonier Pa. 15658, or visit the WWM office at 147 Kesler Drive, Rector, from Friday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Appointments and/or additional information are also available by calling 724-593-9400 or emailing John J. Keslar at Jack@wildnernesswildlife.org.
The goal of the WWM is to strive to educate all ages with knowledge obtained through the traditions and history of the outdoor sportsman and sportswoman. It has further incorporated this knowledge with exhibits, specimens, literature, media, activities and courses offered through the museum. The main focus of the WWM is education, conservation, reclamation and preservation of our lands and wildlife.
Courses include National Rifle Association (NRA) instruction steps in pistol instruction as to the instruction and safety programs, NRA Basic Pistol teaching the basic knowledge, skills, and attitude for owning and operating a pistol safely, NRA First Steps Shotgun, NRA Basic Shotgun, NRA First Steps Rifle, and NRA Basic Rifle. Once these basic courses have been completed, one is eligible for advanced classes. These include the following WWM education courses: expert pistol, expert shotgun and expert rifle.
The remaining three courses include introduction to big game hunting, where participants are shown how to find a reputable outfitter, how to prepare oneself and equipment for hunting and fishing trips, a wilderness first aid class where one is instructed as to emergency situations, and a merit badge program whereby seven Boy Scouts of America Merit Badges are awarded through the museum.
Further education includes history, culture, practice and ethics of hunting, fishing and field sports from various parts of the world. The biology of plants and animals native to the United States and other parts of the world are also detailed in the programs.
Past events have included kid’s fishing derbies, big game feasts and gun bashes.
DVDs may be purchased featuring Bear Hunting and Alaskan Dall Sheep Hunting. Sheep hunting is one of the hardest hunts that a hunter could ever experience. The third DVD that is on sale is “Big Ice, Big Bear, Big Men.” It tells the story of two men who hunt the Northwest Territories for polar bears in extreme conditions. The cost for each is $19.99. T-shirts and ball caps with the WWM logo are available for sale.
“We strive to educate individuals on how they can practice stewardship in their everyday life,” said chairman John Keslar. “There is further stress put on incorporating this awareness with the proper practice of hunting, fishing and field sports. The youth is particularly important to us since they will be responsible for carrying on the tradition of the outdoor sportsman.”
