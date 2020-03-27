NWTF receives grant —
Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris recently presented the National Wild Turkey Federation with a check for $200,000 to support the organization’s efforts to conserve wildlife and habitat across a broad expanse of the Midwest and Southeastern United States.
The funding will be instrumental in restoring native forest and grassland ecosystems, promoting water conservation activities and improving forest health on public and private lands across a 26-state region.
“Along with these activities, there will be an emphasis on integrating water conservation practices to ensure we are holistically addressing the habitat conservation needs of all wildlife,” NWTF Chief Conservation Officer Ross Melinchuk said.
The Midwest and Southeastern forest, grassland and aquatic habitat are home to hundreds of species of wildlife, many of which are threatened or imperiled, including red-cockaded woodpeckers, bobwhite quail, hellbender salamanders and massasauga rattlesnakes as example. All of these, wild turkeys and more, stand to benefit from the planned habitat restoration activities.
“As the NWTF has demonstrated with previous outdoor fund grants, they will increase this funding through partnerships with private landowners, private industry and state and federal agencies,” said Bob Ziehmer, Bass Pro Shops senior director of conservation.
Bass Pro Shops and Morris are among the longest running and biggest supporters of NWTF. This partnership has resulted in millions of dollars directed toward conservation and hunting heritage work across America.
Guided by the visionary leadership of Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fundy 200 million annual customers to support conservation efforts by rounding up their purchases.
Rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations like NWTF. Bass Pro is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.
The NWTF has enjoyed a long and productive partnership with both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s individually, and most recently under the combined flagship of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, NWTF CEO Becky Humphries said, “We look forward to continued collaboration with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to expand our conservation footprint beyond what either of us can do individually, and in doing so, benefit a multitude of species treasured by millions of Americans.”
Hunters with multiple deer tags might soon be free of the restriction to tag the first deer they harvest before attempting to harvest a second.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, at its recent meeting, voted preliminarily to approve a measure to make effect statewide the tagging requirements that currently apply in the state’s special regulations areas, where hunters possessing multiple tags may attempt to fill them without first tagging a harvested deer.
The commissioners said lifting the restriction would benefit deer hunters with multiple tags by no longer forcing them to pass up harvest opportunities. They said they are not aware of any problems associated with the lifting of the tagging restriction in the state’s Special Regulations areas.
The measure will be brought back in April, when a vote will be tallied.
The regional Mentored Youth Program for 2020 will take place Saturday, April 11, with the statewide opening day of trout season program beginning Saturday, April 18.
Youth anglers must obtain a Mentored Youth Permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler to participate.
Adult anglers must possess valid Pennsylvania fishing license and a current trout/salmon permit and be accompanied by a youth less than 16 years of age who has obtained a Mentored Youth Fishing permit or a voluntary youth fishing license from the PGC. Adult anglers are prohibited from keeping trout.
If you have been up and around St. Vincent Lake, I received a report that the lake area is taking on a whole new look with the cutting down of a good number of trees.
This person told me that the growth that was overhanging the waters has now been removed. He stated that the lake looks a lot better now.
Now if we can convince the fish of that, everyone will be happy!
