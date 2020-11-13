Watch out for deer —
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has recently released a warning, notifying motorists to be on the lookout for deer along the state’s roadways. In as much as our clocks were reset one hour back, the game commission has concluded that more motorists will be traveling when most deer will be crossing our roadways. Thus, it is imperative for drivers to slow down and stay alert.
Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season commonly referred to as “the rut.” Around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles to find new ranges. At the same time, adult bucks more often will be cruising the home ranges in search of does, sometimes chasing those they encounter.
Data from around the country indicates that Pennsylvania drivers are near the top of the list for likelihood of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report has the Commonwealth third among all states and indicates that drivers have a 1-in-51 chance of accident involvement involving a big game animal.
Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by understanding deer behavior. Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.
Whitetails often travel in groups and walk single file. Even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.
A driver who hits a deer is not required to report the accident to the PGC. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they must call the Game Commission office representing the county where the accident occurred, and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number which the caller should make record of. A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer if the person whose vehicle hit it doesn’t want it.
Those taking possession of road-killed deer also are advised of rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that prohibit the high-risk deer parts — essentially the head and backbone — from any established Disease Management Area (DMA). Those parts must be removed before the deer is transported outside a DMA. For DMA maps, the complete list of high-risk parts and other information on CWD, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer may recover and move on. However, if a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to a Game Commission regional office or another local law-enforcement agency. If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.
To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists are recommended to call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.
***
If you are one of those like me who detests cold weather but has to occasionally venture out to go on errand or go to church, the following are some recommendations that may help you stay warm.
Recently, I purchased a trapper’s hat that has flaps that not only extend down over my ears but tie under my chin as well. It comes equipped with a face mask.
One’s clothing should be in layers. Start with a base layer of moisture-wicking fabric. A variety of companies make them in many materials. Merino wool is an option that many people are turning to as it is lightweight, wicks moisture and resists moisture.
There are boots that are manufactured by several companies that will keep one’s feet warm as long as one wears a moisture-wicking thin sock with a wool outer sock.
