TTCU’s goals —
Recently, I received a news release from Lindon Gamble, stream improvement director for the Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited (TTCU), located in New Florence, who furnished a heads-up just what the organization is doing to improve the streams where enhancement is needed.
According to Gamble, “TTCU fishermen will again reap the benefits of the hard work put forth to improve conditions on and around the nearby streams. Restorations are planned for the last week in June,” he said. He went on to state, “Since 2009, trout habitat improvement and erosion control projects have been built throughout the Tub Mill Watershed, specifically in Tub Mill and Hendricks Creeks, in addition to projects in Hypocrite Creek and headwaters of Hendricks Creek. These efforts were made for the stream water quality and recreation sport trout fishing.”
“This year,” Gamble stressed, “is no different. We have gained permission from another willing landowner to continue this tradition and gained enough funding to again move ahead. Our enthusiasm remains high even as we age!”
“The project in Tub Mill Creek lies about a mile downstream from Mirror Lake. It is 1,100 feet in length and is very accessible for trout fishing,” the director pointed out. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, a prolific partner in this work, took the lead in designing these projects using their ‘Stream Habitat Division.’ Another partner, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy was responsible for overseeing materials and construction,” Gamble noted.
“The work done by these people was fantastic,” Gamble emphasized. “We cannot thank them enough! Our funding partners enabled all this to be accomplished, a legacy left for our surrounding communities to enjoy,” he said.
Financing the project in part were grants from Coldwater Heritage Partnership on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Pennsylvania Fish and Boal Commission, the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, and the Council for Trout Unlimited.
Additional private funding was made available from Peoples Natural Gas Company, Williams Energy Company, and Robindale Energy Company. Ligonier Valley Endowment, the Laurel Highlands Conservation (PEC), and the Pennsylvania Greener Coalition also contributed monetary funding.
According to Gamble, “We have possibly three future projects totaling more than a mile and one-half after this project is completed.” “All our members are excited!”
If you are one of those people who are looking toward the sky and wondering why your hemlocks are about to bite the dust, there’s a reason. Eastern and Carolina trees are dying because an invasive hemlock-eating pest has come to our country transplanted from Japan. Hemlock Wooly Adelgids (HWA) kills these tall plants by sucking the nutrients from them, killing them in as little as three to five years. Sadly, this voracious adelgid destroys entire hemlock forests in as little as six to 10 years.
This insect was first discovered in 1951 in a Virginia hemlock forest. Since their discovery, HWA has now established itself in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and every state along the upper eastern seaboard and the entire Appalachian range all the way to the Great Smoky Mountains. Fully infested forests extend from Maine to Georgia. If the tree looks dead on top, for example, it’s dying, and the branches will further die down the trunk.
According to an organization, Tree Savers, HWA has become an environmental disaster. As hemlocks die, they will affect the whole ecosystem. Species that depend on the hemlock will also die. It’s one big disaster.
And to make matters worse, 96 birds depend on this tree as do 47 mammals. As hemlocks die, stream-side shading disappears, water temperature rises, and trout die. As trees die, the natural ability of the soil to maintain moisture diminishes. This is the beginnings of erosion. Streams and waterways become clogged with sediment. Fire hazard rises.
Is there a solution? Biological pest control seems to think there is an answer. The Sasajiscymnus, a natural ladybug predator of the HWA discovered in 1995, seems to be the answer to wipe out the HWAs. These beetles seem to be the only threat to the HWA. To learn how to get them, one can call 1-570-871-0088.
