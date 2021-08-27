PGC to launch webinars —
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be hosting free webinars to provide new and existing hunters of all ages the information and resources needed to be successful this fall. The courses cover the topics such as finding places to hunt, selecting a firearm, an overview of regulations, biology of game species, biology of game species, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing wild game for the table.
The series will be Sept. 9 and 21, both beginning at 7 p.m. It will continue into October with “Pheasant Hunting 101” webinar at 7 p.m. on Oct 7 and again Oct. 26. They will be about one hour long and hosted by the Game Commission staff. Each webinar will include a live Q & A session at the end.
“Recruiting new hunters while retaining existing ones is priority for the Game Commission,” said Steve Smith, Game Commission Director of Information and Education. “Over the past two years, the number of individuals who purchase a hunting license has increased in Pennsylvania. These webinars will allow us to provide resources to those new hunters, as well as those who are interested in hunting but haven’t yet given it a try, to prepare them for the season ahead.”
Advance registration to view the webinars live is required at the Learn to Hunt page on the agency’s website at http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt. It is not necessary for participants to have completed a Hunter-Trapper Education course, or to have purchased a hunting license to view the webinars. For those who cannot view an event live, the webinars will be recorded and available to view at the Learn to Hunt page. The Learn to Hunt curriculum is in addition to online resources made available, including a free online bow hunter education and safety course, and a Hunter-Trapper Education course. More education on these courses is available at the Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education page at https://bit.ly/pgchuntered.
In talking with a friend recently, he told me he is scaling all his fish and cooks the skins as well as they contain many nutrients. He recommended I do the same. Curious, I decided to Google the topic and see what I could find on the Internet concerning the subject.
From the www.thebetterfish.com website, came the following information.
“Fish skins just might be the best-kept secret in seafood. And when done right, crispy skin is the most delicious part of a fish fillet. Fish skins are packed with Omega-3s. The polyunsaturated fat plays a key role in cardiovascular health and cell repair and has been shown to reduce inflammation. Although most of the omega-3s in fish are found in the fillet, the skin contains a fair amount of the much-desired acid, too.”
Chefs have long been privy to how delicious fish skins can be, both on a fillet ad as a stand-alone ingredient. Chefs have been preparing skins different ways. One serves fried salmon skins with salmon roe and aioli. Another serves lightly battered and fried skins with salted egg sauce. And yet another coats the skin with a Chinese spice and then bastes it into a perfectly, crispy crust.
“Fish skins are safe to eat. However, because the skin of a fish is exposed to its environment and pollution, it is important to know where your fish is coming from. Stay away from farmed or wild fish from more polluted areas or farms that use chemicals or antibiotics. This is a good practice to follow when eating the skin or not (Australis Barramundi is always a safe choice as it has no traceable amounts of mercury, contaminants, or PCBs. Avoid eating tuna, swordfish and monkfish. Salmon skin is delicious as is barramundi skin – especially when cooked nice and crispy).
Skins from saltwater fish are used to create collagen, a protein that helps keep the skin, skeletal system (bones, tendons, ligaments and joints) blood vessels, gums, eyes, nails strong and flexible. As we get older, our bodies lose the ability to manufacture collagen, which makes it essential to include it in our diets to slow the effects of aging.”
